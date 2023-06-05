High-Quality Data Can Better Equip Governments to Meet Needs of Citizens: New Research From Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech's research emphasizes the importance for governments to address data quality issues at their source, considering that different business use cases will have unique requirements and expectations regarding data quality.

TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As federal governments embrace digitalization, establishing a strong foundation for data management practices becomes increasingly vital in minimizing inefficiencies. A practical data foundation enables federal governments to leverage modern tools and technologies effectively, enabling them to adapt and execute their digital transformation strategies with success. To help IT leaders address the root causes of their governmental data quality issues by forming a viable data quality program, Info-Tech Research Group has published a new research-backed blueprint, Improving Social and Economic Outcomes: The Value of Data Quality at the Federal Level.

"Understanding the value of data quality at the federal level is essential. High-quality data is vital for informed decision making, effective policymaking, and achieving the desired positive social and economic outcomes," says Paul Chernousov, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Accurate and reliable data can also help identify trends, address challenges, and measure the impact of government programs."

Info-Tech's blueprints explain that data should be at the foundation of a governmental agency's evolution. The transformational insights that Ministers and Agency leaders constantly seek can be uncovered with a data quality practice that makes high-quality, trustworthy information readily available to the business users who need it.

The recently released research shows that public sector organizations often experience many pitfalls of poor data quality, including unreliable data and unfavorable output, inefficiencies, costly remedies, and dissatisfied citizens. Poor data quality can also hinder successful decision making.

Not understanding the purpose and execution of data quality can cause some disorientation with data. Often, public sector organizations fail to realize the importance or value of data quality. As well, they can be unsure of where to start with data quality and lack any investment efforts.

Info-Tech's blueprint further states that many organizations, including those in the public sector, tend to adopt a project mentality when it comes to data quality instead of taking the strategic approach that would be more beneficial in the long term.

Data quality suffers most at the point of entry and is one of the causes of the domino effects of data quality. Poor intake can be one of the costliest forms of data quality errors. Maintaining data quality is difficult, but the firm's new resource highlights the following pitfalls IT leaders must avoid to get the true value out of their data:

Data debt: Data debt hinders efficiency and can prevent the desired process efficiencies

Lack of trust: If data can't be trusted, it won't be used effectively. A lack of confidence in data quality can negatively impact business outcomes.

Liability: Poor quality data can cause an agency to fail to meet compliance standards, which may directly damage its reputation.

Increased costs and inefficiency: Fixing bad data takes time, which reduces an agency's capacity for important initiatives and hampers its ability to make data-driven decisions.

Barrier to adopting data-driven tech: Emerging technologies like predictive analytics and AI need accurate, complete, and current data to work well. An organization cannot be an effective data-driven agency with poor data.

Bad citizen experiences: An agency with poor-quality data in its services may not provide adequate service to its customers, leading to frustration and discouraging further engagement with its services.

Info-Tech's blueprint also breaks down how data quality will only be managed well if it is supported by a governance structure that sponsors, prioritizes investment, and enforces data quality practices. The firm provides an example of a hierarchical data governance organizational structure:

Data stewards: These are operational leaders who enforce data management and quality in day-to-day operations. Data stewards can also include data custodians and other working groups. Data trustees: This group comprises senior agency leaders who are accountable for investing in and maintaining data quality. This group can also include a steering committee. Data governance council: This council establishes data management practices that span across the agency. It can also include an executive sponsor or champion.

According to the research, IT professionals must understand the importance of data quality and collaborate with other departments to establish and maintain the necessary policies, procedures, change controls, self-auditing techniques, and other key elements of a well-thought-out IT framework. A successful implementation can lead to a more data-driven government that is better equipped to meet the needs of the public.

To learn more about how governments can leverage data quality to drive federal-level efficiency and effectiveness, download the complete Improving Social and Economic Outcomes: The Value of Data Quality at the Federal Level blueprint.

