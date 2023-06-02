Sprout Pharmaceuticals Announces Release of Abstract Reporting Positive Interim Results for Flibanserin in Breast Cancer Patients Suffering from Low Libido for Poster Discussion at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

70% of women diagnosed with breast cancer report having sexual dysfunction, this includes disorders of sexual desire and sexual response.

RALEIGH, N.C., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a pharmaceutical company specializing in women's sexual health today announced publication of abstract 12015 by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). The abstract reporting positive interim results for the use of Addyi (flibanserin) tablets in breast cancer patients with low libido has been accepted for presentation in a Poster Discussion Session at the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting being held virtually and in Chicago, IL from June 2-6, 2023.

The abstract is now available online on the ASCO conference website: https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/223203

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 12015

Poster Board Number: 383

Poster Title: Effect of flibanserin on libido in women with breast cancer on adjuvant endocrine therapy.

Presenting Author: Shari Goldfarb, MD

Session: Symptoms and Survivorship

Date and Time: 6/5/2023, 4:30 PM-6:00 PM (CT)

It is estimated that 70% of women diagnosed with breast cancer report having sexual dysfunction; this includes disorders of sexual desire and sexual response, yet there are no FDA-approved medications for women with HSDD secondary to cancer or its treatment.

Dr. Shari Goldfarb, a breast medical oncologist from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the study's primary investigator said, "Decreased libido is an extremely prevalent, undertreated and distressing symptom in women with breast cancer on endocrine therapy. As investigators, we wanted to conduct a study to help treat decreased libido. This study evaluated the impact of flibanserin on decreased libido in women with breast cancer on endocrine therapy and shows that Flibanserin can be used safely and effectively in women with breast cancer. Flibanserin showed statistically significant improvement in not only libido, but also in the sexual domains of arousal, lubrication and ability to orgasm. Flibanserin should be offered to women with breast cancer with bothersome and medication-induced decreased libido. Having a medication to treat this often unaddressed issue will improve the quality of life and sexual function of millions of women with breast cancer."

Cindy Eckert, CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals said, "Our mission at Sprout is to improve the lives of women by addressing their sexual health challenges. Seeing these interim results for Addyi in the breast cancer population is an important step in that mission."

About the Investigator-Initiated Study



The investigator-initiated prospective, observational study is being conducted through Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. A planned total of 43 women will be enrolled in the study from both an academic center and an alliance community site. The primary endpoint of this study is to evaluate the feasibility of flibanserin 100 mg orally at bedtime for 24 weeks in women with breast cancer on endocrine therapy. Secondary endpoints include the efficacy of flibanserin as measured by the number of SSEs per month, change in desire, change in sexual function, quality of life, and distress from sexual function. Additional information is available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/record/NCT03707340.

ABOUT SPROUT PHARMACEUTICALS



Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is passionate about women's sexual health. Based in Raleigh, N.C., the company is focused solely on the delivery of a treatment option for women with HSDD. For more information call 1-844-PINK-PILL (1-844-746-5745).

ABOUT ADDYI



Addyi is an FDA-approved non-hormonal pill for acquired, generalized hypoactive (low) sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in certain premenopausal women.

INDICATION

What is ADDYI (add-ee) (flibanserin) Tablets?

ADDYI is a prescription medicine used to treat hypoactive (low) sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in women who have not gone through menopause, who have not had problems with low sexual desire in the past, and who have low sexual desire no matter the type of sexual activity, the situation, or the sexual partner. Women with HSDD have low sexual desire that is troubling to them. Their low sexual desire is not due to:

a medical or mental health problem

problems in the relationship

medicine or other drug use.

ADDYI is not for use for the treatment of HSDD in women who have gone through menopause, in men or in children.

ADDYI is not for use to enhance sexual performance.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about ADDYI?

Your risk of severe low blood pressure and fainting (loss of consciousness) is increased if you take ADDYI and:

drink alcohol close in time to when you take your ADDYI dose. Examples of 1 standard alcoholic drink include: one 12-ounce regular beer, 5 ounces of wine, 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits or shot

take certain prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines, or herbal supplements. Do not take or start taking any prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines, or herbal supplements while taking ADDYI until you have talked with your doctor. Your doctor will tell you if it is safe to take other medicines or herbal supplements while you are taking ADDYI.

have liver problems. Do not take ADDYI if you have liver problems.

If you take ADDYI and you feel lightheaded or dizzy, lie down right away. Get emergency medical help or ask someone to get emergency medical help for you if the symptoms do not go away or if you feel like you could faint (lose consciousness). If you faint (lose consciousness), tell your doctor as soon as you can.

Who should not take ADDYI?

Do not take ADDYI if you:

take certain medicines. Taking ADDYI with certain other medicines can increase the amount of ADDYI in your blood and cause severe low blood pressure, fainting (loss of consciousness), and sleepiness.

Do not take ADDYI if you are taking any of the following medicines:

have liver problems

are allergic to flibanserin or any of the ingredients in ADDYI. See Medication Guide for the full list of ingredients.

What should I tell my doctor before taking ADDYI?

Before you take ADDYI, tell your doctor about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

drink alcohol, use drugs, or have a history of alcohol or drug abuse

have ever had depression or other mental health problems

have low blood pressure or a medical condition that can cause low blood pressure

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if ADDYI will harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if ADDYI passes into your breast milk. You and your doctor should decide if you will take ADDYI or breastfeed. You should not do both.

Tell your doctor if you have had an allergic reaction such as hives, itching, or trouble breathing during or after receiving a dose of ADDYI.

Tell your doctor about all of the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. ADDYI can affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines can affect the way ADDYI works, and can cause serious side effects.

What should I avoid while taking ADDYI?

Do not drink alcohol close to the time you take your ADDYI dose because this increases your risk of severe low blood pressure and fainting (loss of consciousness).

Do not drive, operate machinery, or do things that require clear thinking until at least 6 hours after you take ADDYI and until you know how ADDYI affects you.

Do not drink grapefruit juice if you take ADDYI. Drinking grapefruit juice during your treatment with ADDYI increases your risk of severe low blood pressure and fainting (loss of consciousness).

You should not take the herbal supplements St. John's Wort, ginkgo, or resveratrol or certain over-the-counter medicines such as cimetidine until you talk to your doctor. Taking ADDYI with these herbal supplements and over-the-counter medicines may increase your risk of low blood pressure, fainting (loss of consciousness), and sleepiness.

What are the possible side effects of ADDYI?

ADDYI can cause serious side effects, including:

Sleepiness is a common side effect of ADDYI and can be serious. Taking ADDYI can increase your risk of sleepiness if taken during waking hours, if you drink alcohol, or take certain medicines or herbal supplements.

Low blood pressure and fainting (loss of consciousness) can happen when you take ADDYI even if you do not drink alcohol or take other medicines or herbal supplements. Your risk of low blood pressure and fainting (loss of consciousness) is increased if ADDYI is taken during waking hours, if you drink alcohol within 2 hours of taking ADDYI, or if you take certain medicines or herbal supplements.

The most common side effects of ADDYI include:

Dizziness

Difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep Nausea

Dry mouth Tiredness

These are not all of the possible side effects of ADDYI. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

See full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning regarding severe low blood pressure and fainting in certain settings, and Medication Guide at addyi.com/pi.

This information does not take the place of talking with your doctor.

