Console & Associates, P.C.: Enzo Biochem Confirms Data Breach Leaked 600k Social Security Numbers and the Confidential Test Results of Nearly 2.5 Million Patients

MARLTON, N.J., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 2.5 million people across the United States are being notified that their protected health information and Social Security numbers were compromised when hackers breached the computer system of Enzo Biochem, Inc. earlier this year. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of current and former Enzo Biochem patients and want customers who were affected by the breach to understand their legal rights as well as their options to hold Enzo Biochem financially responsible for the breach.

Legal Investigation: Enzo Biochem Confirms Data Breach Leaked 600k SSN's and the Test Results of 2.47 Million Patients

The sensitive personal data of approximately 2,470,000 individuals who had medical testing conducted by Enzo Biochem has been compromised. Now, customers' Social Security numbers and protected health information may be in the hands of criminals looking to steal their identities.

On May 30, 2023, Enzo Biochem, a New York-based life sciences and biotechnology company, filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing the breach. The SEC filing notes that there were 2,470,000 people who were impacted by the incident, 600,000 of whom had their Social Security numbers leaked. The Enzo data breach appears to have impacted patients across the United States.

While the Enzo Biochem breach impacted those who had testing performed by the company, it is possible that your information may have been compromised, even if you don't recall undergoing any Enzo Biochem tests. The company has also announced that it is still in the process of determining whether the breach impacted employees of the company.

The external system breach occurred on April 6, 2023, at which point Enzo Biochem was able to confirm that the incident stemmed from a ransomware attack. On April 11, 2023, Enzo Biochem determined that the incident involved the Social Security numbers and protected health information of millions of patients.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes patients' Social Security numbers and protected health information. Protected health information, also referred to as PHI, includes all private information patients provide to their healthcare providers during the court of treatment, as well as any information the provider learns about the patient. In this case, the protected health information that was leaked appears to be clinical test information.

If you receive a data breach notice from Enzo Biochem, you are one of nearly 2.5 million people who might now be at risk of identity theft and the life-interrupting financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

After a company experiences a data breach, they are often required to send all affected parties a data breach notification letter. However, because Enzo Biochem is still in the process of investigating the impact of the recent ransomware attack, the company may not have yet sent out these letters. According to the Enzo Biochem 8-k filing on May 30, 2023, the company plans to notify all victims of the breach.

In the data breach letter, Enzo Biochem will very likely offer victims of the breach free credit monitoring and identity protection services. If so, victims should enroll in this service immediately. However, consumers should also know that one year of credit monitoring is not enough to protect them from the risks of a data breach.

What should you do if you receive an Enzo Biochem data breach letter? Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Enzo Biochem should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details: https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/ .) Further, consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately. Those patients who received a data breach letter from Enzo Biochem may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights in the wake of the Enzo Biochem breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/enzo-biochem-data-breach-alert/ . Anyone who has received a Notice of Data Breach letter may contact the firm to learn more about their rights.

