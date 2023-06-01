Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® is teaming up with UNC basketball star Armando Bacot to deliver much-needed funds—and fun! — to middle school sports nationwide

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth sports are missing a key player: Fun! That's why Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® and Tony the Tiger® are teaming up with the top college athletes to bring the fun that makes sports GRRREAT and deliver game-changing Mission Tiger™ donations — via education nonprofit DonorsChoose — to local middle schools this summer.

Over the past few years, there has been a notable lack of funding for middle school sports due to district-wide budget cuts. This has reduced sports programming and resulted in fewer teams — placing added pressure on kids to compete for limited spots on the team and ultimately leading to less fun in youth sports1. Tony the Tiger and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes are jumping in with a big assist to put the fun back in middle school sports and keep kids in the game and being GRRREAT!

Tony the Tiger recruited University of North Carolina basketball forward Armando Bacot to kick things off. Together, they are visiting Food Lion in Pittsboro, North Carolina, on Tuesday, June 6 from 2-6 p.m. ET. Fans are encouraged to spend a fun-filled afternoon with Tony and Bacot playing games, taking photos and getting tips on how to have fun while playing youth sports. The duo will also deliver a game-changing donation to Brogden Middle School, funding sports equipment requested by teachers and coaches through DonorsChoose — giving more kids the opportunity to play and have fun in the process.

"Kids are quitting sports by age 112 due to an economic crunch that cuts access and opportunities for them to play and just have fun," said Laura Newman, Sr. Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg Company. "Kellogg's Frosted Flakes understands the vital role both fun and funding play in keeping kids in the game, so we've called on some of the most fun and talented college athletes to join our Mission Tiger team to help us bring fun back to youth sports and deliver donations to local middle schools."

TONY'S COLLEGE RECRUITS

UNC's star basketball forward Armando Bacot is the latest to join the Mission Tiger team alongside other superstar college athletes. Bacot's relentless passion for having fun while playing sports and his devotion to giving back to his community is the perfect addition to the Mission Tiger roster, kicking off a summer of fun with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes!

"It means a lot to give back to my community with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, especially the young athletes in Chapel Hill," said UNC forward Armando Bacot. "I know there can be a lot of pressure on kids to make the varsity team or win the championship game, so I hope Tony the Tiger and I can help remind kids that the most important thing is to just go out there, do your best and have fun!"

Joined by a roster of top college athletes, Tony the Tiger will be visiting additional communities at retailers across the country this summer, including Albertsons, Giant Co., and Kroger, to spread the fun of middle school sports. Follow Kellogg's Frosted Flakes on Instagram and TikTok to see where Tony and his team are heading next!

MAKING A LOCAL IMPACT

In addition to amping up the fun of sports with Bacot, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes is helping create more opportunities for kids to play sports via Mission Tiger donations to local middle schools in North Carolina and other schools across the country.

"This Mission Tiger donation will go a long way to help us improve our sports programs, purchase new equipment and increase playing opportunities for our students, which will help ease some of the pressures kids feel to compete so they can just have fun," said Brogden Middle School Principal Anthony White. "We can't wait to hang out with Tony the Tiger and Armando Bacot on Tuesday!"

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes will also triple donations made toward eligible middle school sports projects in North Carolina via our nonprofit education partner DonorsChoose, up to $20,000, to help keep kids in the game.

Fans can support schools in their communities and help Mission Tiger impact 2 million kids by the end of 2024 by joining the mission, grabbing a box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and uploading their receipt to MissionTiger.com to spark a $2 donation to DonorsChoose.* For more information, visit FrostedFlakes.com or MissionTiger.com.

*Kellogg is donating $2 per purchase to DonorsChoose with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes receipt upload. Min. Donation $250,000 - Max. $500,000. Go to missiontiger.com for instructions. Applies to purchases between 1/1/23 and 12/31/23; must upload within 30 days of purchase.

1 Source: Aspen State of Play 2022

2 Source: Aspen State of Play 2022

