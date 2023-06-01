Artist Eric Sanders Unveils Captivating Solo Art Exhibition at the Renowned Tokyo Metropolitan Museum of Art, Celebrating the Empowered Female Figure

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned artist Eric Sanders is set to unveil his highly anticipated solo Art Exhibition at the Japan 22nd' International Art Exchange on June 15th. Showcasing a dramatic portrayal of femininity, and profound symbolism on a monochromatic palette, this immersive exhibition promises to transport art enthusiasts on an unforgettable journey of self-discovery and contemplation.

Titled "Annamotion" after his muse and wife Anna, this exhibition marks many firsts for Sanders. First international solo show, first show displaying over 30 pieces of figurative work, and most importantly, his first showcase of true vulnerability as his most personal series to date. Paintings depict Anna traversing through a series of interconnected canvases, gazing down upon the viewer from the pinnacle of a metaphorical staircase.

"In these paintings I engage with, and work against, the traditional artist/muse relationship. Anna is presented as a self-assured and empowered figure. Pulling inspiration from Gerhard Richter and Eadweard Muybridge, referencing gestural markings from Jenny Saville and Cy Twombly - it has been very rewarding to see my influences synthesize through this series", explains Sanders.

The exhibition, which will be held at the highly regarded Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum in Ueno Park will feature an extensive 32 piece collection of Sanders' latest works. Sanders is only one of two international artists that were chosen to host a solo show during the Exhibition.

"It took only one studio visit and five half-started figurative paintings, for me to commit to a body of work with only one subject and a grayscale color theme. Six months later, over 40 paintings were almost dry. This is routine for Eric Sander's. I believe this is his most aggressive work to date. I wanted to be a part of it: the first curator to give him a solo museum show – because he's ready."

Julienne Johnson, Curator/Producer

"The USA Exhibition" and "Annamotion"

22nd Japan International Art Exchange Exhibition

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum

Art lovers, collectors, and cultural enthusiasts are invited to mark their calendars for Thursday, June 15th at 1pm to watch the Opening Ceremony. The show will run through June 22nd.

For more information please visit the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum website https://www.tobikan.jp/en/exhibition/2023_groupshow.html or contact Julienne Johnson julienneart@me.com

About Eric Sanders:

Eric Sanders is an internationally acclaimed artist based in Manhattan Beach, California. Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Sanders learned to paint from his father, who was an accomplished amateur painter. He painted throughout his childhood and early adulthood, until he transitioned his focus to establishing and building a career as an entrepreneur. Eric Sanders has established himself as an innovative and distinctive presence in L.A.'s vibrant contemporary art scene.

Sander's work has been exhibited in a variety of solo and group exhibitions, as well as numerous benefit auctions and art fairs, including such prestigious events as Miami's Art Basel and the LA Art Show.

Eric Sanders is represented in New York by Walter Wickiser Gallery, by Tag and Fabrik Gallery in Los Angeles, and by Katherine T. Carter & Associates in the Hudson Valley.

