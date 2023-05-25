Motto Mortgage Appointed to Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 Franchise 500® List for the Fourth Year Running

Motto Franchising, LLC also ranked on Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises (Worldwide) and 2023 Top Franchises for Less Than $100K lists

DENVER, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto® Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchisor in the U.S., furthers its reputation as a top franchise to own and today announces it has once again been named to three prestigious Entrepreneur Magazine top franchise lists.

Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed. (PRNewsfoto/Motto Mortgage) (PRNewswire)

On the heels of a record year for new office openings, the Motto Mortgage brand has been appointed to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® list1 for the fourth consecutive year.* In addition, Motto Mortgage was named to Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises (Worldwide)2 list and 2023 Top Franchises for Less Than $100K3 list.

"I am very proud to see how far the Motto Mortgage brand has come since launching in 2016. 2022 marked a record year for the brand with more new offices opened across the U.S. than ever before and our franchisees closing nearly $2.8 billion in loan volume to help over 9,700 families fulfill their dream of home ownership," said Ward Morrison, president and CEO of Motto Franchising, LLC. "Now with over 225 offices open in more than 40 states, Motto's unique value proposition and Mortgage Brokerage In-A-Box℠ business model not only creates a secondary business with revenue potential for current real estate brokerage firms but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in a financial services franchise."

Last year, the Motto Mortgage brand was also named to numerous Franchise Business Review lists including the Top 200 Franchises of 20224 for the fourth consecutive year, 2022 Top Recession-Proof Franchises5 (based on an assessment of its strong potential to outperform competitors during challenging economic times) and Top 25 Franchises for Black Entrepreneurs 6, which highlights franchisors with the highest owner satisfaction scores among Black franchise owners. Plus, for the first time ever Motto was named a 2022 Top 100 Most Innovative Franchise7.

In addition, members of Motto's leadership team were recently recognized among their peers for their efforts to elevate the mortgage industry and support the Motto franchise network. Inman named Motto President and CEO, Ward Morrison, as a 2023 Inman Best of Finance award winner, and Kelly Gill, Motto's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Advertising, a 2023 Inman Marketing All-Star.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With more than 225 offices open in over 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shopping for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

1Motto Mortgage was ranked 403 in the 2023 Entrepreneur magazine Franchise 500® and was named first in Entrepreneur's category for Miscellaneous Financial Services. Both the overall and category ranking are based on an analysis of data, including costs and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated June 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022 of 1,321 participating franchise systems which included 10 systems in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category.

2Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchise worldwide based on the net number of franchise and company-owned units added in the United States and in Canada between July 2021 to July 2022 according to Entrepreneur magazine's review of unit lists and Franchise Disclosure Documents of 1,321 participating franchises across all industries with ties broken based on percentage of growth.

3Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2023 Top Franchises for Less than $100,000 but more than $50,000 based on the company's initial investment range and Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs, fees, size, growth, stability, and brand and financial strength, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated July 2021 to July 2022.

4Rankings based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review in 2021 of 30,000 participating franchise owners across more than 300 participating brands (which included over 7,100 participants from the "Large" (150-324 Units) category and 353 franchise owners across 6 brands in the financial and tax category) as to their experience and satisfaction with areas of their franchise system including training and support, systems and operations, executive leadership, core values, franchisee community, and financial opportunity. Motto franchise owner participation rate was approximately 50% and all Motto franchise owners open for at least 30 days and in good standing were included in the survey.

5Rankings based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review ("FBR") in 2021 of 30,000 participating franchise owners across more than 300 participating brands (as to their experience and satisfaction with areas of their franchise system including training and support, systems and operations, executive leadership, core values, franchisee community, and financial opportunity) as well as analysis by FBR of key factors designed to help gauge how recession-resistant a business is likely to be including strength of proof of concept; whether the product or service offered was a "need to have" vs. a "nice to have"; strength of the market sector; pricing; initial investment and development time; evidence of past performance during a recession; unit level economics; financial strength of parent company; and a review of franchise disclosure documents in the areas of management experience; turnover; current and prior financial health; and franchisee litigation. FBR emphasized that no business is completely recession-proof but FBR nonetheless had a strong feeling that ranked franchises represent some of the best potential business investments for investors over the next few years. Motto franchise owner participation rate was approximately 50% and all Motto franchise owners open for at least 30 days and in good standing were included in the survey.

6Rankings based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review in 2021 of 30,000 participating franchise owners across nearly 350 participating brands (about 4% of which were black-owned) as to their experience and satisfaction with areas of their franchise system including training and support, systems and operations, executive leadership, core values, franchisee community, financial opportunity, high satisfaction scores among black franchise owners, overall diversity of brands based on the total number and percentage of black owners, and a review by Franchise Business Review of Franchise Disclosure Documents for each participating brand in the areas of management experience, financial history and strength, litigation, and turnover rate. Motto franchise owner participation rate was approximately 50%, 7.5% of Motto participating franchise owners self-identified as "African American" and all Motto franchise owners open for at least 30 days and in good standing were included in the survey.

7Rankings based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review in 2021 of more than 30,000 participating franchise owners across more than 300 participating brands as to their experience and satisfaction with areas of their franchise system including brand's level of innovation and creativity, the level of trust they have in their franchisor, and the overall business opportunity with the franchise. Motto franchise owner participation rate was approximately 50% and all Motto franchise owners open for at least 30 days and in good standing were included in the survey.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

*For more information about prior year awards visit www.mottomortgage.com/awards-disclaimers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Motto Mortgage