kathy ireland® Worldwide and Zoom Casa Close on Landmark Partnership, First Announced at Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder's Meeting

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an extraordinary first for the licensing industry, kathy ireland® Worldwide and Zoom Casa announced today that they have finalized terms on a landmark partnership between the two companies, joining forces as Zoom Casa Powered By kathy ireland® Worldwide . The joint endeavor was first teased in an announcement made during 2023's Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder's Meeting.

Zoom Casa, founded by CEO Fred Bin in 2018, provides unique solutions that help homeowners transact on their own terms, and reports annual sales in excess of $1 Billion, in which kathy ireland® Worldwide will participate, bringing the licensing firm's prior sales of over $3.2 Billion, as reported by License Global Magazine to more than $4.2 Billion. In 2022, License Global Magazine ranked kathy ireland® Worldwide as #19 on their annual list of the Top 150 Licensors.

"Congratulations to Sandra Upchurch, who has facilitated and navigated our path to partnership with unparalleled grace and professionalism. Sandy worked with our team, including our Board Member and VP of kathy ireland® Weddings & Resorts Properties, Tommy Meharey, to bring this exceptional partnership to fruition. We are thrilled that this launch with Zoom Casa is the result of the proceeds of multi-million-dollar transactions, and having fully experienced their incredible customer service, we recommend the program without hesitation," says Kathy Ireland, Chair & CEO - kathy ireland® Worldwide.

"It is an honor and privilege to be in business with a woman of Kathy's unprecedented accomplishments. As the youngest inductee of the Licensing Hall of Fame, alongside giants the likes of Walt Disney and George Lucas, Kathy's business acumen and licensing experience is world-class. Her accomplishments include being named to the International Furnishing Hall of Fame, and one of the 50 Most Influential People in Fashion by WWD. kathy ireland® Worldwide's strategic capabilities across so many industries brings an incredible depth of opportunities to our partnership, and now, although Kathy and her company have been deeply involved in real estate for years, we are excited to scale this business together," said Fred Bin, Founder and CEO, Zoom Casa.

"I began real estate projects with kathy ireland® Worldwide eighteen years ago just out of the Marines, with a vision to build a real estate empire for the company, beginning with kathy ireland® Weddings & Resorts. We now have properties throughout the United States and all over the world, and this innovative project will allow us to scale in a powerful way. We believe this opportunity can now exceed over 20,000 homes a year. Congratulations to everyone," said Tommy Meharey, EVP Board Member, kathy ireland® Worldwide.

In a joint statement, Stephen Roseberry and Jon Carrasco, President CMO and Worldwide Creative Director of kathy ireland® Worldwide, respectively, said "We're so proud of Kathy and delighted to join forces with Fred, CFO Ted Bernardo and the entire team at Zoom Casa as we continue this adventure. We're grateful to expand on the marketing, consultation, and sales projects in all territories, from North America to international alliances which will be announced shortly."

"I am so grateful to the team at Zoom Casa and everyone at kathy ireland® Worldwide for the dedication and hard work to make this partnership a reality. Zoom Casa Powered By kathy ireland® Worldwide is an industry-changing alliance, which will benefit homeowners and sellers all over the country," said Sandra Upchurch of Signature Real Estate Group in Murrieta, CA.

"kathy ireland® Worldwide's commitment to developing partnerships which are disruptive to industry norms is without equal. In alignment with kathy ireland® Worldwide's dedication to the Millennium Development Goals, this partnership will benefit military veterans and their families, by helping to bring them financial stability," said Rona Menashe, Co-CEO of Guttman Associates, long-time public relations firm for Kathy Ireland and kathy ireland® Worldwide.

"What's exciting about Zoom Casa and our company working together is the unique opportunity it affords to sellers. Our ability to redesign, renovate and help people maximize the equity in their real estate, which is usually each family's largest investment, is the realization of a dream for us. With this program, over 90% of the seller's equity remains with them, without the problems that updating real estate can often cause. Fred, Ted and everyone at Zoom Casa are committed to extraordinary client services. We know this to be true because of our multiple experiences with this program," continued Ms. Ireland.

Ms. Ireland's commitments to philanthropy include her board seats on the James Madison Committee at Princeton University, NFL PI, WNBPA, International Youth Chair - National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Ambassador and Major Donor - Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. Additionally, Kathy is presenting and executive producing the documentary Anxious Nation, which premiered this month to four stars by MovieGuide after a major run on the film festival circuit.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide

Kathy Ireland and her company, kathy ireland® Worldwide, are one of the great American success stories. Launched in 1993, at Ms. Ireland's kitchen table, with a personal loan of $50,000, it is today acknowledged as the most successful woman-owned licensing corporation in history, according to WWD (Women's Wear Daily). The New York Times values kathy ireland® Worldwide at over $500 million dollars, and Ms. Ireland's greatest passion is being of service through her multiple philanthropic efforts. Ms. Ireland is married to Dr. Gregory Olsen, and the couple lives in Montecito, CA. As parents, they have one son and two daughters.

