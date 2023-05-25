Cure Alzheimer's Fund Receives $8,400 From Quincy Firefighters

IAFF Local 792 Delivers Donations to Support Research of Alzheimer's Disease

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 792 in Quincy, Massachusetts, has presented Cure Alzheimer's Fund with a contribution of $8,400 to Alzheimer's disease research. Lt. Ralph Blight and Firefighter Tom Bowes presented the donation which resulted from a hockey event and a local bowling fundraiser in Quincy.

This was the 6th year that members of IAFF Local 792 in Quincy, Mass., held a fundraiser at Olindy’s bowling with all proceeds benefiting Cure Alzheimer’s Fund. (PRNewswire)

"These first responders are on the front lines every day keeping us safe and still manage to enthusiastically find ways to contribute even more.," said Tim Armour, CEO of Cure Alzheimer's Fund, who accepted the check along with VP, Board Relations and Development Operations, Laurel Lyle. "Their generosity and spirit are extraordinary, and we are so grateful to the Quincy Firefighters for their heroic efforts and dedication to the community."

This was the 6th year that IAFF Local 792 held a fundraiser at Olindy's bowling in Quincy, with all proceeds benefiting Cure Alzheimer's Fund. Firefighters and supporters took to the candlepin lanes to raise more than $7,400 for research. The Quincy Fire Department Hockey Team won their division in the Boston Bruins Bfit Challenge, an event for first responders and military members to raise funds for first responder charities. The team chose to donate its $1,000 in winnings to Cure Alzheimer's Fund.

"We decided that we needed to put our efforts into fighting Alzheimer's," said Lt. Blight. "In our day-to-day emergency response, we saw so many in our community and in our own brotherhood touched by this disease. Firefighting takes teamwork to be successful, and [we] were looking for an organization that mirrored that. The people of the CureAlz are a team. They care, they are committed, they support us in our fundraising efforts and we are happy to have become a part of their team since 2016," he said. To date, the group has donated nearly $46,000 to Cure Alzheimer's Fund for research.

Cure Alzheimer's Fund is a non-profit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow, or reverse Alzheimer's disease. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has contributed $172 million to research, and its funded initiatives have been responsible for several key breakthroughs – including the groundbreaking "Alzheimer's in a Dish" study. With 100 percent of donations going directly to research, Cure Alzheimer's has been able to support some of the best scientific minds in the field of Alzheimer's research. For more information, please visit Cure Alzheimer's Fund at http://www.curealz.org/.

