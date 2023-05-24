STV Taps Four Infrastructure Industry Experts to Lead its Newly Created Advisory Board

Advisory Board Features Highly Respected Industry Leaders and Innovators:

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STV, a professional services firm that plans, designs and manages infrastructure projects across North America, today announced the formation of a new Advisory Board featuring four industry experts: Joseph Aiello, former Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority chairman, Karen Block, national water infrastructure leader, Kirk T. Steudle, former Michigan Department of Transportation director and Beverley Swaim-Staley, former Maryland Transportation secretary.

The Advisory Board will provide STV with independent, strategic advice about the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, STV's markets and services, as well as help mentor and coach its next generation of leaders.

"STV is committed to innovation and partnership in all that we do, and the formation of our new Advisory Board is a testament to that commitment as we seek out the best minds in the industry to help us grow and reimagine our work," said Greg Kelly, P.E., president and CEO of STV. "With their extensive knowledge and backgrounds, this team will play a crucial role in helping us navigate the changing industry landscape while continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients. We are honored and grateful to have such a talented group of advisors on board as we implement our new Strategic Plan."

Earlier this year, STV launched its 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, and the new Advisory Board will support the firm in achieving its strategic ambitions. The group of esteemed advisors will help connect STV to new audiences, guide the company in their respective areas of expertise and help develop the next generation of talent.

Joseph Aiello : Joe is the former chairman of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and a former partner at Meridiam Infrastructure, where he served in several senior executive roles, including CEO of Meridiam North America and a member of the Meridiam Board and its Executive Committee. Joe also served as a senior fellow at the Fletcher School at Tufts University , where he focused on implementation risk management in climate change adaptation. Joe is an internationally recognized leader in infrastructure development and finance, and sustainable infrastructure, as well as an expert in all phases of project development, governance and execution. He : Joe is the former chairman of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and a former partner at Meridiam Infrastructure, where he served in several senior executive roles, including CEO of Meridiam North America and a member of the Meridiam Board and its Executive Committee. Joe also served as a senior fellow at theat, where he focused on implementation risk management in climate change adaptation. Joe is an internationally recognized leader in infrastructure development and finance, and sustainable infrastructure, as well as an expert in all phases of project development, governance and execution. He joined STV as a senior advisor in 2022 , and will expand his collaborations with STV teams in this new advisory role.

Karen Block : Karen has 30 years' experience directing market strategy, business development and sales activities in the infrastructure industry. She also has vast experience in growing water practice market share. After a 26-year tenure at a global engineering firm, she recently launched an independent consulting firm, providing market advisory, strategic investment counsel and client strategy services. A skilled coach and trusted mentor, Karen also brings a national view of the infrastructure market to STV, where she will provide mentorship and guidance on new growth opportunities amid significant infrastructure investments from both the public and private sectors in the U.S.

Kirk T. Steudle : Kirk is the former director of the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and currently serves as president of Steudle Executive Group, president of The Engineering Society of Detroit and an advisory board member of Carnegie Mellon University's Mobility 21 University transportation Center. Kirk brings more than 30 years of transportation experience to STV's new Advisory Board and is a nationally recognized leader in the development of connected and automated vehicle technologies (CAVs).

Beverley Swaim-Staley : Beverley was the first woman to serve as Maryland Transportation Secretary, a position she held from 2009 to 2012, where she oversaw the only state department of transportation with direct supervision over all aspects of transportation including the state's highway, transit and rail networks, motor vehicles, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and the Port of Baltimore . Most recently, Beverley served as the president and CEO of the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation in Washington, D.C. , where she oversaw the management of leased operations of the multi-modal transportation and retail center, and oversight of the redevelopment of the station complex alongside planning partners Amtrak and Akridge.

Headquartered in New York City with more than 55 offices throughout North America, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental and program management and construction management services for transportation systems and buildings, as well as energy, water and other facilities.

About STV

Founded in 1912, STV is a leading national infrastructure-focused professional services firm, providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, program management and construction management services for transportation systems, buildings, water, energy and other facilities. Headquartered in New York City, the company has more than 55 offices across North America. The firm is ranked 37th in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 11th in its transportation category. In 2022, STV signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP) Pledge, becoming one of the first architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms to commit to advancing equity in infrastructure. For more information, visit stvinc.com.

