Modak Congratulates AbbVie on Winning the Bio-IT World Innovative Practices Award 2023

Award recognizes organizations that have made significant contributions to the field of bioinformatics and life sciences through the innovative use of technology

CHICAGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modak, a leading provider of data engineering solutions, is pleased to congratulate its customer AbbVie for winning the Bio-IT World Innovative Practices Award 2023. As one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies, AbbVie was recognized for its exceptional work in the field of life sciences research and development and for its AbbVie R&D Convergence Hub (ARCH), a central scientific knowledge platform.

Modak played a pivotal role in AbbVie's success as a system integrator and leveraged their existing tool stack and partner ecosystem to deliver the ARCH platform with harmonized, normalized, and curated data. By leveraging Modak Nabu™, scientists across R&D can access this integrated knowledge platform and gain uninterrupted access to information, extract insights, and generate hypotheses in novel and powerful ways. By helping AbbVie's community of researchers automate access to knowledge faster and easier, Modak is heading towards its goal of doubling the productivity of AbbVie R&D and continuing to deliver innovative medicines and solutions to patients.

Since 2003, Bio-IT World has hosted an elite awards program with the goal of highlighting outstanding examples of how technology innovations and strategic initiatives can be applied to advance life sciences research. This year's winning projects represent excellence in innovation in the categories of Informatics, Personalized & Translational Medicine, Knowledge Management, Research, Laboratory Technology, and Clinical Diagnostics.

"Modak worked as a System Integrator with AbbVie to deliver ARCH, the enterprise-wide knowledge platform that converges the siloed R&D data into a single knowledge repository that accelerates the drug discovery process," said Milind Chitgupakar, Chief Analytics Officer, and co-founder at Modak. "As a system integrator, Modak is proud to be a part of this journey in building the R&D Convergence Hub (ARCH) platform."

About Modak

Modak is a solutions company that enables enterprises to manage and utilize their data landscape effectively. They provide technology and cloud-agnostic software and services to accelerate data migration initiatives. Using Machine Learning (ML) techniques, they transform how structured and unstructured data is prepared, consumed, and shared. Modak's portfolio of Data Engineering Studio provides best-in-class delivery services, managed data operations, data mesh, data fabric, augmented data preparation, data quality, and governed data lake solutions. To learn more, please visit or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Chris McCoin or Richard Smith

McCoin & Smith Communications Inc.

508-429-5988 (Chris) or 978-618-4492 (Rick)

chris@mccoinsmith.com or rick@mccoinsmith.com

View original content:

SOURCE Modak