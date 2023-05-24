CISO Global and Ransomware Pioneer Halcyon Join Forces

New alliance showcases strengths of each; CISO Global with its security and compliance services and Halcyon with its first-of-its-kind platform designed specifically to defeat ransomware

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CISO Global, (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leading cybersecurity and compliance provider, and Halcyon, the world's first cyber resilience platform, have joined forces to better enable enterprises to ward off ransomware and extortion attacks. Both companies will now offer each other's services to deliver integrated offerings designed from day-one to defeat ransomware and address other pressing cybersecurity concerns, such as malware and phishing.

Today, ransomware is one of the most significant threats facing businesses, with limited solutions available to protect endpoints and networks. Monitoring solutions, which vary widely in quality, have done little to stem the explosive growth of ransomware until now. Halcyon is the first solution designed specifically to defeat ransomware, with tools for preventing initial intrusion, disrupting attacks in progress, and immediately reversing the effects of ransomware in the event of a successful attack. The Halcyon platform is purpose-built to combat encryption and data exfiltration.

As malware prevention and response experts, CISO Global supports its clients end-to-end in combatting cyberattacks – from security engineering, to process and procedure support, security operations, security validations, and more. The organization will leverage Halcyon's powerful platform in its multi-layered approach to combatting cyberattacks and protecting business operations.

"Halcyon is a pioneer in the anti-ransomware field and is purpose-built to combat encryption and data exfiltration," said Ashley Devoto, president and CISO for CISO Global. "Their unique take on ransomware resilience is truly needle-moving. This partnership will open the door for exciting collaborations and will bolster the ransomware capabilities we offer our clients moving forward."

"When setting out to build Halcyon, we knew we wanted to partner with only the best at what they do and CISO Global represents that to us," said Jon Miller, CEO and Co-Founder, Halcyon. "We are on a mission to rapidly scale our cyber resilience platform and with CISO as our partner we can further our goals and provide complementary services to our client base in the process."

About Halcyon

Halcyon is the world's first cyber resilience platform designed from day one to defeat ransomware. Global 2000 companies rely on Halcyon to augment existing XDR/EDR platforms and undo attacks in minutes with bypass and evasion protection, key capture and automated decryption, and exfiltration and extortion prevention. For more information, visit https://www.halcyon.ai/.

About CISO Global Inc.

CISO Global is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter or at www.ciso.inc.

