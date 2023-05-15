Introducing Version Two Of The Blue Zone Dashboard: The Ultimate All-In-One Marketing Solution

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho , May 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Zone Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency in the Northwest, has announced the nationwide release of version 2 of their flagship marketing software, The Blue Zone Dashboard.

Blue Zone Technology Solutions Logo (PRNewswire)

This cutting-edge software allows businesses across the country to manage their entire online presence in one place, creating a comprehensive marketing solution. The latest version of the Blue Zone Dashboard debuted at the recent Think Big Technology Carnival, showcasing its range of features for users, including:

Social Media Management: Schedule and publish posts across multiple platforms (including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google My Business, TikTok, Pinterest, and Telegram), monitor engagement, and track growth. The software supports posting both images and video media, such as Instagram reels. Say goodbye to the hassle of managing multiple logins!

Online Review Management: Monitor and respond to reviews from various platforms, including Google, Yelp, and Facebook, to boost SEO and keep track of client satisfaction. Blue Zone facilitates a diverse portfolio of services, allowing businesses within the medical industry to track reviews on Healthgrades and Vitals, while hospitality brands can monitor their reviews on TripAdvisor - all within the Blue Zone Dashboard.

Digital Ad and Website Analytics: Assess the performance of your digital ads, track website traffic, and measure visitor engagement to ensure effective audience targeting and retention!

CRM Tool: Manage customer data, track leads and sales, and maintain communication with your clients.

Business Listings: Manage and update business information across 100+ sites, including Google My Business, Yelp, Facebook, Apple Maps, and Snap Maps, ensuring accurate online details and easy accessibility for potential clients!

The latest version of the Blue Zone Dashboard features a more intuitive interface, allowing users to manage their business' performance and navigate analytics in an environment that feels natural and familiar.

Blue Zone CEO, Dominic Longo, explains that "the Blue Zone Dashboard was designed to simplify and streamline the digital marketing experience for businesses nationwide. This new version incorporates easy-to-use tools like artificial intelligence to make reputation management and social media coordination even more accessible."

Blue Zone's mission is to empower businesses across the country to reach their full potential by taking control of their online presence. The team is passionate about the Blue Zone Dashboard's ability to create a seamless user experience that facilitates growth and drives revenue for organizations utilizing the software.

Longo adds, "The Blue Zone Dashboard V2.0 is the solution to the challenges faced by all types of companies. Whether you have a full, in-house marketing team or you're a new start-up with a limited marketing budget, the Dashboard is a valuable tool that saves your business time and money when managing your digital presence."

Blue Zone Marketing has operated as a full-service digital marketing agency for nearly 3 years. The agency offers a range of services, including SEO, social media marketing, web design, and more, to help businesses nationwide expand, maximize revenue, and achieve higher levels of engagement. Having won accolades such as "Best Advertising Agency in North Idaho," Blue Zone Marketing is dedicated to providing innovative solutions, supported by Blue Zone Technology Solutions.

For more information about Blue Zone Technology Solutions, please visit https://bluezonedashboard.com/.

Founders of Blue Zone Technology Solutions from left to right: Tiffany Longo, Kenny Dodge, Dominic Longo, and Melissa McKnight. (PRNewswire)

