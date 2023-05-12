VANKYO Introduces Leisure 470 Roku, the First Officially Authorized Roku Partner Projector Kit with the Largest Screen

BELTSVILLE, Md., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VANKYO, the world's leading home entertainment projector brand, announced that the company has teamed up with Roku, the US No.1 streaming entertainment device provider, to offer an all-in-one projector kit – VANKYO Leisure 470 Roku. The combination of VANKYO's premium hardware and Roku's vast content library creates a powerful entertainment platform that empowers users to enjoy their preferred programs with their loved ones, whether they are at home or on the go.

The Leisure 470 Roku kit includes the Leisure 470 mini projector, which is one of VANKYO's best-sellers and delivers exceptional image and audio quality. Roku, as the largest streaming platform in North America, has become the most popular streaming device with its easy accessibility. The kit comes with the Roku Express, a small and easy-to-use streaming device that provides access to a wide range of popular TV channels, movies, sports programs, and more. With this kit, you can easily turn any space into a big-screen theater and enjoy the best streaming platform available.

With the growing demand for handheld projectors with streamlined installation steps for at-home and campsite cinematic setup, VANKYO aims to expand the ambition in offering premium big-screen display solutions integrated with top-notch hardware and software with a new partnership with Roku. By leveraging both VANKYO and Roku's expertise, the two companies have collaborated to create a one-of-the-kind product that offers customers an exceptional streaming experience at a cost-effective price point.

VANKYO's First Roku Projector - Stream What You Love

With the Roku Express, enjoying premium content on VANKYO Leisure 470 projector has never been easier. The Roku Express is the ultimate plug-and-play streaming solution, so users can easily find their frequently watched shows. Users can access to over thousands of free and paid movies and TV shows on popular platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and Apple TV+. In addition, voice command is also included for greater ease of use. With the added support of Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, users can easily search for, launch, or change channels without having to manually operate the device.

The Roku Express Equipped Projector On The Market With The Largest Screen

Supporting a super lightweight and compact form factor, the Leisure 470 Roku is designed to be carried around with ease. Despite its small size, it can also project content onto a screen of up to 250 inches, which is 40% larger than comparable projectors on the market. The Leisure 470 Roku supports 1080p resolution through its HDMI input and offers vivid and true-to-life image quality with astonishing colors vibrancy and brightness.

Best Value Streaming Projector Set That Covers All Your Needs

As a combination of VANKYO and Roku's entry level models, the Leisure 470 Roku offers a budget-friendly solution. The rich connectivity options of Leisure 470 Roku, which incorporates one USB port, two HDMI ports, and Bluetooth 5.1, give users the ability to easily connect to or switch between accessories and mobile devices. Powered by its unique LCD technology, the projector has gone beyond the conventional design to minimize energy consumption and eye strain for the viewers, making it one of the healthiest and most eco-friendly devices VANKYO has ever built. The Leisure 470 Roku also has a lamp life of up to 30,000 hours, which is longer than most projectors.

VANKYO Leisure 470 Roku comes with a retail price of $139 and is available to purchase on Walmart. Besides, there will be a giveaway on VANKYO's social media to celebrate the new release and the Mother's Day. For more information, please go follow VANKYO on Facebook, Instagram and participate in the activity to get one for free.

About Roku

Founded by Anthony Wood, Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. Our mission is to be the streaming platform that connects and benefits the entire TV ecosystem around the world. Today, Roku streaming devices are used by millions of consumers in North America, Latin America, and parts of Europe. We connect users to the streaming content they love, we enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and we provide advertisers with sophisticated tools to reach and engage consumers. Roku is the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico by hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, December 2022).

About VANKYO

VANKYO has always been about innovation. As one of the most trustworthy projector brands, VANKYO is focused on delivering immersive, fantastic, and exciting visual feasts to people worldwide. While that innovation lies at the core of our business, it has transformed into our mission to empower people to explore and enjoy a better life. Today, we have built multiple online and offline channels and have been trusted by millions of customers worldwide - but we're just getting started. As our product continues to evolve, we stay focused on delivering premium products and services to customers across the globe. For more information, please visit https://ivankyo.com/.

