Daily Associated News: Yong-do Kim, Founder of the SNS Journalist Federation, It's time to reassert and build Korea's spirituality and values around the world...

1. SNS Journalist Federation Chairman Yong-do Kim, "we need to leaders in action drive change in society."

2. "It's time for leaders around the world to wake up to the ethics of business."

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yong-do Kim, Chairman of the SNS Journalist Federation and President of the Seoul office of ITIMES (South Korea's newspaper), shared his views on media reform in South Korea.

(PHOTO= Yong-do Kim, Chairman of SNS Journalist Federation, speaking at an international conference held at the National Assembly Hall in South Korea) (PRNewswire)

Nowadays, when the world is revealing fair and ethical management, the voice of fair and ethical media reform in South Korea is constantly rising.

The future direction of the media is also shifting to an era where media, press, and social networking services are converging. Accordingly, the social contribution direction and organizational management of leaders through social networks are becoming more important than ever.

It is very important to realize the momentum toward the purpose based on information and organizational management, and how to create value for the whole society. It is becoming an era in which the fate of organizations and companies depends on the way they actively deal with problems and take sincere and proactive measures in the process.

Leaders who are still caught up in the stories of the past and do not see the problems of today and tomorrow will eventually be reevaluated by the times, lose momentum, and become distant from future leadership.

We must not forget that we are in an era of rebranding of families and lineage companies, where social reputation becomes a brand through the philosophy of action, where the leader first establishes social values and then leads from the front.

It is time to prove and establish the value of Korea, a country that has suffered more than 1,000 wars, but whose culture is alive with spirituality and spirit, to the world once again.

- By Yong-do Kim, Ju-gwang, Chairman of the SNS Journalist Federation

