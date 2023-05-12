Angeles Investors Announces Sergio Monsalve as 2023 Adelante Award Honoree for Advancing U.S. Hispanic and Latino Entrepreneurship

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Investors – the investment community finding, funding, and growing the most promising Hispanic and Latino startup ventures – will recognize Sergio Monslave as the 2023 Adelante Award recipient. Sergio will be recognized with this prestigious award during the Angeles Q2 Pitch Night Event & Awards in Silicon Valley on May 12, sponsored by J.P. Morgan.

Sergio is an exceptional entrepreneur, investor, and teacher enabling and empowering entrepreneurs.

The Angeles Investors' Adelante Award is given to a leader who has demonstrated exceptional dedication to advancing entrepreneurship within the U.S. Hispanic and Latino community - moving the United States of America forward...Adelante!

"As founder at Roble Ventures, Sergio believes in technology that will enable all humans to progress, and his leadership is authentic, and his venture fund aligns with the mission of Angeles Investors. Let's celebrate 2023 Adelante Awardee Sergio Monsalve," said Frank Carbajal , Best Selling Author, Founder & President of Es Tiempo LLC, and Angeles Investors Advisor.

"Sergio is an exceptional entrepreneur, investor, and teacher who has made a remarkable impact in enabling and empowering entrepreneurs to strive towards diversity, equity, and inclusion in the business world. His unwavering commitment to giving back to the community is commendable, and his work on the board of LatinxVC and his course, EDUC 295: Entrepreneurship & Innovation in Education Technology, has helped scale his impact to benefit our entire community. Sergio's dedication and passion are truly inspiring, and we are honored to recognize his invaluable contributions," said David Olivencia, Angeles Investors CEO.

Sergio is an investor and successful entrepreneur who has operated global tech businesses in Silicon Valley. He attended Stanford University for his undergraduate degree and received a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard University. Sergio invested early in unicorns like Kahoot!, Udemy, and Adaptive Insights during his decade-long career as Partner at Norwest Venture Partners. He has also held leadership roles at high-growth tech companies like eBay, PayPal, and Portal Software.

Angeles Investors will celebrate Sergio and the top 100 startup ventures with Hispanic leadership, called the Angeles 100, during the Angeles Q2 Pitch Night Event & Awards on May 12 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.

Angeles Investors is one of the largest and fastest growing Angel Investing groups in America that brings together people from all ethnicities and backgrounds across the country to support Latino and Hispanic entrepreneurs in building the next great companies.

