Verb joins Ulta Beauty at Target, Bringing its Award-Winning, Salon-Quality Hair Care to Stores Nationwide

Real people, real results. There's a Verb for you.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verb haircare is bringing its no-filter approach and unretouched results to Target stores nationwide and online. Available now, consumers can discover Verb's high-performance offerings in Ulta@Target locations in over 350 doors. The salon-founded brand was born in Austin and raised in New York, with an unwavering mission to deliver the best salon-quality hair care at one set ($20) price. Verb's 'only good stuff' commitment means products with no parabens, no gluten, and no harmful sulfates, plus everything is PETA-certified cruelty-free.

In line with its 'keep it real' attitude, the brand never retouches its models and believes great hair should be for everyone. Within its nine collections, Verb offers products for all hair types and textures so there's a Verb for you—and the whole family—now at target.com.

"We are thrilled to share Verb with the Ulta@Target consumer. In 2011, when the brand started, it was immediately loved by stylists. More than a decade later, our commitment remains the same: to make the very best hair care for you and us—and our plus ones, family, friends, and kids," said Brooke Coté, General Manager at Verb. "Target allows us to increase accessibility, giving more opportunities to find your favorite Verb hair care while shopping for all the other things you need."

With over 35,500 5-star reviews, the results are real. Meet Verb's bestsellers and your soon-to-be favorites now available at Target:

Ghost: Powered by moringa oil for weightless hydration and shine.

- Ghost ™ Oil: A bestseller, this everyday weightless hair styling oil fights frizz and enhances shine by 75%.

- Ghost™ Shampoo: An everyday shampoo that weightlessly cleanses fine, easily weighed-down hair.

- Ghost™ Conditioner: Perfect for all hair types, this daily conditioner hydrates, detangles, smooths frizz, and promotes shine.

Glossy: Powered by peach oil, rosehip oil, and squalane for intense hydration and high shine.

- Glossy Shine Spray with Heat Protection: A moisturizing, multi-tasking shine spray with heat protection up to 425℉. Leaves hair hydrated with a glass-like shine while providing damage protection.

- Smooth Travels Kit: Travel-friendly sizes of Verb's bestselling Ghost™ + Glossy products in a vegan leather fanny pack. Get weightless hydration and frizz control on the go.

Volume: Powered by pro-vitamin B5 to add volume, fullness, and texture.

- Volume Dry Texture Spray: This award-winning styler provides 67% more volume*, lived-in texture, and hold for a voluminous, undone style.

Hydrate: Powered by argan oil to leave hair soft, smooth, and nourished.

- Hydrating Shampoo: A moisturizing shampoo designed to gently cleanse hair and replenish moisture.

- Hydrating Conditioner: A conditioner formulated with argan oil and meadowfoam seed oil to detangle while providing moisture.

Curl: Powered by sunflower seed extract to add moisture and definition to curls.

- Curl Foaming Gel: Verb's top curl product and the ultimate styler, this product offers the frizz control and definition of a gel, with the lightweight feel and crunch-free finish of a mousse. Formulated with a proprietary Sunflowercurl™ Complex, this multi-benefit curl enhancer deeply nourishes and locks in moisture. Developed for every curl type, from 2b-4c. Reduces frizz by 83% up to 72 hours. *

Purple: Powered by pro-grade violet pigment to tone and brighten.

- Purple Mask: Formulated with pro-grade violet pigment and açai extract, this mask brightens, hydrates, and softens hair while toning. Designed for reducing brassiness on highlighted, colored, or natural blondes and grays. Reduces brassiness by 14%. *

About Verb Haircare:

Born in Austin. Raised in New York. We keep it real: real products, real results, real people, no retouching. Just great hair with no filters. Verb products are loved by stylists and made with only good stuff. No parabens. No gluten. No harmful sulfates. PETA certified cruelty-free. Verb is a team of all types with one commitment, making the best hair care at one simple price.

