Oracle Teams with Wyndham to Bring OPERA Cloud to 2,000 Additional Hotels

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle is expanding the global rollout of its Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Property Management System (PMS), today announcing plans to bring the system to 2,000 additional hotels under the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts portfolio by the end of next year. Currently, hundreds of Wyndham branded hotels are live on OPERA Cloud with franchisees using the system to simplify everyday hotel tasks, personalize guest experiences, and help boost revenue.

"We've brought hotels onto OPERA Cloud at incredible pace," said Scott Strickland, chief information officer at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Today, we're averaging 20 hotels a week with franchisees migrating in a matter of days and seeing immediate benefits including greater efficiencies, lower costs, and the opportunity to deliver better guest experiences. That includes helping us deliver new innovations to hotels such as room upselling, integrated revenue management, and mobile housekeeping management, among others, all on a global scale."

Beyond operational and cost efficiencies, Wyndham franchisees can use the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP) within OPERA Cloud to connect with RevIQ, Wyndham's next-generation, cloud-based, mobile-first revenue management system designed to help owners optimize their revenue strategies and grow market share. Created in collaboration with IDeaS, an industry leader in hotel revenue management software, RevIQ is built specifically for the needs of Wyndham franchisees and is designed to deliver top-tier performance while keeping control, flexibility, and simplicity at the forefront. Both it and OPERA Cloud are the latest in a growing list of initiatives supporting Wyndham's ongoing, multi-year digital transformation.

With OPERA Cloud, hotels can easily:

Scale in the cloud – Built specifically to run hotel operations, the PMS is flexible and can scale to meet the needs of each hotel without requiring installation and maintenance of on-site hardware.





Enable mobile "anywhere" access – Operators can run their hotel from anywhere while team members can untether from the front desk to serve guests throughout the property.





Operate globally – Designed to meet fiscal requirements across more than 200 countries, operators can customize the system to operate in 20 languages.





Streamline operations – Easy integration with thousands of key partner interfaces means a smoother, more streamlined guest experience with the opportunity for enhanced personalization.





Unlock new insights –



Oracle Hospitality OPERA Reporting and Analytics helps hotels and Wyndham unlock insights needed to boost performance at the department, hotel, and chain level.

Flexible rate and inventory control options, as well as advanced reservations functionality, help boost occupancy and profits while Oracle Nor1 allows for incremental revenue through automated upsells like room upgrades, late checkout, and more.



Flexible rate and inventory control options, as well as advanced reservations functionality, help boost occupancy and profits while Oracle Nor1 allows for incremental revenue through automated upsells like room upgrades, late checkout, and more.

Quickly train staff – Oracle's library of



– Oracle's library of OPERA Digital Learning content, combined with the OPERA Cloud's intuitive user interface, make training new team members easier than ever.

Tailor event management –



Oracle Hospitality OPERA Sales and Event Management (OSEM) helps maximize revenue by providing detailed, real-time information on room and event offerings, including space availability, menus, packages, and pricing.

The PMS is built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, elevating the guest experience while helping deliver higher performance, security, and reliability across its globally properties.

"Wyndham is the model of how a global brand can rapidly adopt cloud-based, mission critical technology," said Alex Alt, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Hospitality. "With OPERA Cloud, Wyndham can scale to meet the needs and size of each unique property, speed innovation to support the evolving demands of customers, and help hotels create efficiencies that allow limited staff to focus on higher value tasks."

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 845,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 101 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Oracle Hospitality

Oracle Hospitality brings more than 45 years of experience in providing technology solutions to independent hoteliers, global and regional chains, gaming, and cruise lines. Our hardware, software, and services enable customers to act on rich data insights that deliver personalized guest experiences, maximize profitability, and encourage loyalty. Cloud-based, mobile-enabled, with open APIs, Oracle's OPERA Cloud property management and distribution, Simphony point-of-sale, reporting and analytics, and Nor1 upsell solutions accelerate innovation, increase revenue, lower IT cost, and maximize operating efficiency. To learn more, please visit www.oracle.com/Hospitality.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

