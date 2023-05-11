MEMBERS OF CONGRESS UNITE TO SERVE UP CLASSIC DISHES IN COMPETITION AT ANNUAL MARCH OF DIMES GOURMET GALA

Event marks its 41st anniversary and raises over $1.3 million to support the health of all moms and babies

ARLINGTON, Va., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 40 Members of Congress gathered at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC last night for the 41st Annual March of Dimes Gourmet Gala. The annual event invites members of Congress to participate in a cook-off competition, serving their favorite hors d'oeuvres, and desserts to a panel of highly esteemed Washington DC-area chefs. This year's record-breaking event raised $1,370,000 to support the organization's advocacy, research, education and programs across the country.

More than 600 guests attended the event including renowned comedian, activist, maternal mental health advocate, and March of Dimes Celebrity Advocate, Angelina Spicer.

"We're honored to collaborate with our volunteer leaders on the 41st Annual March of Dimes Gourmet Gala," says Dr. Elizabeth Cherot, March of Dimes Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Health Officer. "We're grateful to the Members of Congress and our event sponsors for their continued support in our mission of helping moms have full-term pregnancies and healthy babies."

"Maternal mental health is mom's health," said Spicer. "Having experienced postpartum depression after my daughter's birth, I want to ensure that all moms have the support and resources they need for the best possible outcome," said Spicer. "It was my honor to support this year's March of Dimes Gourmet Gala to ensure all moms and babies receive the care and advocacy that March of Dimes continues to provide."

Beloved local DC chefs judged the contest, including Frederick De Pue of The Henri, Kevin Tien of Moon Rabbit, Scott Drewno of The Fried Rice Collaborative - CHIKO/Anju, Mike Friedman of All Purpose/The Red Hen and Robby Meltzer of Jose Andres Group.

Awards were presented in six categories of achievement:

Judge's Choice – Rep. Sanford Bishop, Jr. (D-GA) & Mrs. Vivian Bishop ; Spicy Kale Soup

People's Choice – Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) ; Beatty's Mix, Roll & Pop (in your mouth) Meatballs!

Healthiest Recipe – Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-NY) ; Shrimp Fried Quinoa

Hometown Hero – Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) ; Pennsylvania 6th Mushroom Bourguignon

Best Presentation – Senator Jim Risch & Mrs. Vicki Risch (R-ID) ; Idaho Potato Mashtini Bar

Easiest Preparation – Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) & Mrs. Renee Hudson ; Cranberry Jalapeno Dip

Gourmet Gala Co-Chairs were Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) and Mrs. Ann Scott, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Mr. John Bessler, Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Mrs. Sydney Barron Gallego, and Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA) and Mrs. Julie Ferguson.

More than 80 sponsors supported this year's event, including: Samsung, Presenting Sponsor; NACDS Foundation, Pampers and Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Platinum Sponsors; American Beverage Association, Chevron, Comcast NBCUniversal, Flex and Walmart, Award Sponsors; Abbott, Aflac, BlueCross BlueShield, Boeing, Coca-Cola Company, Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Phillips 66, Siemens Corporation, UPS Foundation and Volkswagen Group of America, Regional Sponsors.

To learn more about March of Dimes Gourmet Gala, including event photos, please visit marchofdimes.org/gourmetgala.

ABOUT MARCH OF DIMES

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 85-year legacy, we support every pregnant person and every family. To learn more about March of Dimes, please visit marchofdimes.org

