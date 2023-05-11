Hertz and Mayor Dyer Launch "Hertz Electrifies Orlando"

Hertz and City of Orlando Launch Partnership to Expand Electric Vehicle Rentals, EV Charging Infrastructure and Education and Training Opportunities

ORLANDO, Fla., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz (NASDAQ: HTZ) chair and CEO Stephen Scherr and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer launched Hertz Electrifies Orlando, a public private partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and expanding the environmental and economic benefits of electrification across Orlando.

Hertz CEO and Chair Stephen Scherr joins City of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Public School Leaders, and students from Orange Technical College to celebrate the launch of Hertz Electrifies Orlando. (PRNewswire)

As part of the partnership, Hertz aims to add up to 6,000 rental EVs to its existing fleet in Orlando, for availability to leisure and business customers as well as rideshare drivers. To help expand charging, Hertz will support the installation of up to 50 public fast chargers across the Greater Orlando area, in partnership with bp. In addition, Hertz is working with Orange Technical College (OTC) to help bring EV tools and training to its auto servicing students. Hertz is also making summer jobs available through the city's Summer Youth Employment Program.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mayor Dyer to launch Hertz Electrifies in Orlando, the largest rental car market in the world," said Stephen Scherr, Hertz chair and CEO. "It seems fitting that we are launching this public private partnership during National Travel & Tourism Week, given the city's enormous importance as a destination for travelers around the globe. Hertz is excited to expand our EV offerings to our diverse customer set in Orlando, and to partner with Orlando Technical College to help bring EV education and training opportunities to students."

Hertz Electrifies Orlando aligns with Mayor Dyer's 2030 Electric Mobility Roadmap goals to accelerate EV adoption in multiple transportation sectors and develop a robust charging ecosystem to reduce emissions that harm public health, bolster climate change resilience, and increase access and affordability for all communities.

"We have the opportunity to transform our transportation landscape as we work to be the most sustainable city in the southeast," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. "Our partnership with Hertz Electrifies will help us meet our goal of accelerating electric vehicles and expanding charging infrastructure. We are making Orlando ready for the future and working to ensure that everyone experiences the benefits that electric mobility options can bring, including our future workforce."

To help support the next generation of EV technicians, Hertz is donating an electric vehicle to Orange Technical College and providing EV education and training materials that will enable the school to incorporate EV technology into its auto servicing programs.

"Having access to electric vehicles provides critical hands-on experience with new technology for students in Orange County," said Dr. Maria Vazquez, Superintendent of Orange County Public Schools. "We are truly grateful for Hertz for donating this vehicle and we look forward to a future partnership to increase education and training opportunities."

Orlando is the fourth City to partner with Hertz through Hertz Electrifies, as part of a multi-city rollout of this national public-private initiative.

About Hertz Electrifies

Hertz Electrifies is a new public-private partnership aimed at furthering the mainstream adoption of electric vehicles and extending the benefits of electrification to communities throughout the United States. The initiative works to: (1) expand electric vehicle fleets (2) accelerate EV charging infrastructure; (3) build education and training opportunities for jobs of the future; and (4) help broaden economic opportunity through electrification. For more information visit www.hertz.com/electrifies.

About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit www.hertz.com. Hertz has tens of thousands of EVs available at more than 500 Hertz locations across 38 states.

About The City of Orlando

Orlando, a city with more than 300,000 residents located in the heart of Central Florida, has gained international notoriety from its theme parks and attractions that annually draw more than 70 million people from around the globe. With a goal of being the most sustainable city in the southeast, the City of Orlando is actively moving towards its goal to convert 100% of its municipal fleet to electric or alternative fuel vehicles by 2030. As part of this effort, the city is expanding charging infrastructure across the entire community to be one of the most equitable and future-ready cities in the nation.

About Orange Technical College

Orange Technical College, a part of Orange County Public Schools, focuses on improving students' lives and positively impacting workforce needs throughout Central Florida. Throughout five technical college campuses, students learn the industry skills needed to start an in-demand CAREER, attain their high school diploma, become an apprentice, learn English, and expand their current skills to make them more marketable to employers.

About Orange County Public Schools

Orange County Public Schools is the eighth-largest school district in the United States and the fourth largest in Florida. The district serves about 209,000 students at 210 schools and is one of the largest employers in Central Florida with roughly 25,000 team members.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "aim," "create," "accelerate," "transition," "will," "build," "future," "transform," "invest," "shift," "launch," "increase," "initiative," "expand," add," and "develop," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to statements related to the expansion of Hertz's EV fleet and its partnership with Uber, installation of charging infrastructure including in partnership with bp, and any other statements regarding future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, future events or performance. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including Hertz's ability to expand its EV fleet, develop and install sufficient EV charging infrastructure, and otherwise execute on its strategic plans, as well as other factors identified in the risk factors of Hertz's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 23, 2022 and any updates thereto in subsequent filings with the SEC including in Hertz's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their date, and Hertz undertakes no obligation to update this information.

The Hertz Corporation. (PRNewsfoto/Hertz) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Hertz Corporation