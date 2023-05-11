Datassential Appoints Tim Chilson as Chief Sales Officer

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential , the leading food and beverage intelligence platform connecting the dots between consumers and the food industry, today announced it has named Tim Chilson to the role of Chief Sales Officer.

Tim has more than 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry. He has been with Datassential since February 2020, most recently as Senior Vice President of Sales & Success. In that role, he led the sales team to record company growth.

"Tim was one of the driving forces behind the company's rapid growth over the last three years, in which we nearly tripled subscription sales," CEO Jim Emling said. "We're thrilled to have change-making leaders like Tim to lead the effort to accomplish our lofty future goals."

"I'm incredibly excited to take on the role of CSO, and lead teams of high-performing industry experts dedicated to helping the industry leverage our amazing proprietary platform," Chilson said. "Datassential has become the global industry standard in food and beverage intelligence and we are excited to drive maximum value for customers around the world."

Prior to Datassential, Tim was a Global Sales Manager at PROS and an Executive Vice President at AFS Technologies, now a unit of Telus. He has also worked closely for more than 20 years with two major food and beverage industry organizations, IFMA (International Foodservice Manufacturers Association) and IFDA (International Foodservice Distributor Association) to help members utilize technology to optimize their performance.

Tim's appointment comes during a time of rapid growth for Datassential. In the past three years, the company has seen unprecedented success, including:

Tripled annual subscription sales

CHD Expert Group Accelerated growth momentum in global markets with completion of its acquisition and integration of

global foodservice operator data by more than fourfold across 60 countries Grewby more than fourfold across 60 countries

Global headcount growth of more than 30%

Report Pro research library Introduced over 300 new, comprehensive reports annually in its

LTO introductions to improve speed to market Unveiled new system to rateto improve speed to market

Maintained record highs in customer satisfaction, NPS scores, and retention rates

About Datassential

Datassential is the data insights platform guiding the biggest names in food and beverage on trends, innovation, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of software and research solutions, customers rely on Datassential to know what's next for the industry and how to stay ahead of it. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

