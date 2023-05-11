Coldwell Banker Real Estate Reports Domestic and International Results for its Affiliate Network

The brand retained more than $3.2 billion in domestic sales volume in Q1 2023

MADISON, N.J., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC , an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, today announced the retention of 25 affiliated domestic companies through renewal and succession strategy efforts, accounting for more than $3.2 billion in sales volume in Q1. Coldwell Banker Real Estate continued its dedication to growth by welcoming 5 domestic companies and the Coldwell Banker international master franchisees reported 22 international companies affiliated in the first quarter of 2023.

The following affiliated companies joined the network in Q1 2023:

COLDWELL BANKER U.S

Coldwell Banker Landstar Properties Whitefish, Mont. Coldwell Banker Commercial Landstar Properties Kalispel, Mont. Coldwell Banker Best Life Realty Aiken, S.C. Coldwell Banker Commercial Collins-Maury Collierville, Tenn. Coldwell Banker Commercial Select Properties Vienna, W.Va.

COLDWELL BANKER INTERNATIONAL

Coldwell Banker Canada Coldwell Banker Dawnflight Realty Exeter, Ontario, Canada Coldwell Banker Elite Realty Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Coldwell Banker France Coldwell Banker Heritage Realty Lyon, France Coldwell Banker Esterel Realty Saint-Raphaël, France Coldwell Banker Italy Coldwell Banker 24Re Naples, Italy Coldwell Banker Best Properties Perugia, Italy Coldwell Banker Beta Rome, Italy Coldwell Banker Odissea Real Estate Formello, Italy Coldwell Banker Mexico Coldwell Banker Gold Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico Coldwell Banker Innova Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico Coldwell Banker Zicatela Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico Coldwell Banker Paraguay Coldwell Banker Origenes Asunción, Paraguay Coldwell Banker Turkey Coldwell Banker Aym Muğla, Turkey Coldwell Banker Expertiz İzmir, Turkey Coldwell Banker HD Kocaeli, Turkey Coldwell Banker Modum İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey Coldwell Banker Nexus İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey Coldwell Banker Pozitif İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey Coldwell Banker Royal İstanbul-Avrupa, Turkey Coldwell Banker Solo İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey Coldwell Banker Tower Kocaeli, Turkey Coldwell Banker Yapici İstanbul-Avrupa, Turkey

QUOTES:

"We continue to guide our affiliated companies and entrepreneurs toward success, unlocking their full potential through the continuous provision of tools, education and networking opportunities. Expanding into new territories strengthens the power of the brand and I congratulate our international team on their successful franchise launches. We're honored to stand as a global industry powerhouse."

- Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands, and acting president of affiliate business and COO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2023 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

