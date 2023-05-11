Cigars POS Unveils New All-in-One, Cloud-Based Point-of-Sale Platform for Tobacco and Smoke Shops

Modern, user-friendly POS maximizes profits and efficiencies with industry-specific features including easy age verification, loyalty program capabilities, inventory management and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigars POS , a leading provider of innovative and comprehensive retail point-of-sale (POS) software solutions, today announced the launch of its modern, cloud-based platform tailored specifically for the unique needs of tobacco, smoke, and cigar shop owners. This customizable platform, built by experts who have served tobacco and smoke shop owners for more than 20 years, equips store owners and employees with powerful tools to easily verify age, manage inventory, track and engage with loyal customers, as well as valuable data and analytics.

The Cigars POS platform, already being used in more than 100 tobacco and smoke retailers, is designed to make operating a retail business easier than ever before. With its intuitive user interface, store owners can quickly get up and running while reducing manual processes that can take valuable time away from customer service. Store owners also benefit from streamlined operations including integrated payment processing capabilities and more.

"Cigars POS has really elevated our store," said Daniel Boswell of Simply Cigars. "The platform is intuitive and easy to use. We – on day one – did over 500 transactions and neither of us have ever used a cash register before!" He went on to say, "we couldn't be happier with Cigars POS – it's proven itself time and time again."

The POS platform comes equipped with customizable features that every tobacco shop owner needs, including:

Age Verification: Protect yourself and your business from liability with integrated age verification that allows you to easily scan customer IDs in seconds.

Customer Loyalty: The platform's built-in customer loyalty features provide the best possible service to repeat customers.

Inventory Management: Take inventory management to the next level and save time, money, and hassle with the platform's unlimited product database, carton-pack inventory tracking features, and more.

Performance Analytics: Gain valuable insights into every facet of the business with the platform's easy-to-use prebuilt reports.

Scan data integration: Allows owners to leverage the tobacco scan data incentive rebate program offering customers discounts while increasing business profits for the store.

"After serving the tobacco and smoke shop industries for more than 20 years, we have created a reliable, easy-to-use POS platform that meets the unique needs of these specialty retailers. With this platform launch, we hope to provide an advantage to stores that are operating in today's ever-changing market, with features that are unique to this industry," said Spencer Hoffman, VP at Cigars POS. "We look forward to seeing the positive results our system will bring to our customers."

To schedule a demo of Cigars POS or to learn more, visit www.cigarspos.com .

About Cigars POS:

Cigars POS is an all-in-one, cloud-based retail software built to meet the needs of modern tobacco, smoke, and cigar shops. The integrated POS solution combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with comprehensive functionality including end-to-end visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, customer communications and marketing. Cigars POS combines decades of experience with a proven, modern retail technology platform to deliver a seamless experience for both the tobacco, smoke, and cigar shops retailer and their customers. For more information, visit www.cigarspos.com .

