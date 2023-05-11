Ardagh Glass Packaging manufactures unique embossed glass Mason jars for Newell Brands

INDIANAPOLIS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging – North America (AGP – North America) , a business of Ardagh Group , collaborated with Newell Brands , the maker of Ball® home canning jars, to design and manufacture the Ball® Honeybee Keepsake Mason Jars.

The Ball® Honeybee Keepsake Mason Jars , available in pint sizes, are perfect for canning, crafting and decorating. Manufactured by AGP – North America, the jars feature an embossed bee and honeycomb, created to highlight the vital importance of pollinators in growing the foods people love to preserve. The glass jars are available for purchase in local and regional grocery stores and Target® stores.

During the past 139 years, home canning jars have evolved to meet new consumer needs while retaining the iconic Ball® branding and premium quality. One component that remains unchanged over the years is its legacy of choosing sustainable glass jars.

"The Ball® Honeybee Keepsake Jars celebrate honeybees and the pivotal role they play in the pollination process, which has a profound impact on our canning community across the globe," said Julien McCluney, VP of Global Brand Management, Kitchen, Newell Brand. "We are thrilled to launch/announce this collector's edition canning jar and can't wait to see how our consumers put them to use."

Utilizing the Vision4GlassSM approach, the Newell Brands team collaborated directly with AGP – North America's product design team on this custom glass jar. Using a sculptured embossing process, Ardagh was able to bring the visual appearance and tactile texture of the Ball® Honeybee Keepsake Mason Jar to life.

"Ardagh Glass Packaging is passionate about innovation through glass design and enjoys pushing the technological boundaries of manufacturing new, custom textures for customers such as Newell Brands," said Darrell Wineman, Vice President, Food and Spirits for AGP – North America. "As the leading domestic glass supplier to the U.S. food market, Ardagh continues to focus on innovations in complex embossing, as well as new manufacturing capabilities, to create distinctive glass packaging that creates brand differentiation."

Consumers are more committed to environmental sustainability and their health and prefer products and packaging that complement this lifestyle. Glass bottles and jars are 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without any loss in purity or quality. Glass is also the only widely-used packaging material rated GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing innovative glass bottles and jars in the U.S. and offers a wide selection of glass packaging in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

To view Ardagh's extensive stock bottle portfolio, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/food2023 .

