Ryff and OTT Studio Join Forces to Rewrite the Rules of Product Integration

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryff, the leader in virtual product placement, has teamed up with OTT Studio , the largest independently owned network of ad-supported movie streaming services, to revolutionize how brands reach their audiences. With access to OTT Studio's massive library of over 10,000 movies and Ryff's cutting-edge 3D technology, advertisers can now seamlessly integrate their products into highly engaging programming, providing an immersive experience for viewers while delivering exceptional ROI.

OTT Studio's network of ad-supported streaming services has over 10 million installs across OTT devices. Their flagship brands include Christmas Plus, the world's largest streaming service dedicated to Christmas, and Free Movies Plus, one of the largest independently operated streaming services in the US. OTT Studio also has multiple FAST channels distributed on platforms, including Sling, LG Channels, Freevee, Plex, and more. Its library boasts over 10,000 movies, making it a treasure trove of content for brands looking to reach new audiences.

"With Ryff's proprietary AI technology, products and brands can be digitally inserted into OTT studio's existing catalog of content without the need for post-production. Ryff is providing a seamless viewing experience and unprecedented flexibility for our advertisers," said James Patrick, Co-Founder of OTT studio.

Ryff's AI-powered scene intelligence analyzes existing content for moments when it makes sense for a product to appear, then inserts 3D models of the product in place and renders them to match lighting and cinematography so they look like they belong there.

Ryff provides a more affordable, effective, and flexible solution for brands looking to make an impact in the world of entertainment and advertising. With this new partnership, Ryff and OTT are leading the charge in a new breed of Hollywood players, ushering in the future of brand integration.

"This partnership promises to deliver innovative solutions that meet the changing needs of advertisers and viewers in the fast-evolving world of media," said Marjolein Duermeijer, Chief Content Officer at Ryff. "It's an exciting development, and we are thrilled to work with an industry leader like OTT Studio to bring it all to life."

About Ryff

Founded in 2018, Ryff is leading the charge in virtual product placement. rewriting traditional product placement rules in the advertising industry by leveraging proprietary AI technology to create virtual product placement opportunities. As a more affordable, effective, and flexible solution, Ryff is at the forefront of entertainment and advertising, leading the fray of a new breed of Hollywood players ushering in the future of brand integration. www.ryff.com

About OTT Studio

OTT Studio is one of CTV's fastest-growing independently owned video publishing and media companies. Their diverse portfolio of streaming brands and approach to content programming and discovery are designed to maximize video value for content owners, brands, and consumers across all platforms. https://www.ott.studio

