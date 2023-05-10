OneTrust Recognized by Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards

OneTrust's Trust Intelligence Platform makes trust measurable so leaders can drive business forward with trust and integrity

ATLANTA, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, announces it has received an honorable mention in the software category of Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards for the Trust Intelligence Platform. The launch of the Trust Intelligence Platform in 2022 ushered in a new category of technology dedicated to solving today's critical business challenges around trust and transparency.

"Trust is a global priority as it helps companies thrive and operate with integrity to make a positive impact on the world," said Lisa Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer, OneTrust. "We're proud and humbled to see our flagship platform recognized among such an impressive group of change-makers. We believe that trust has a measurable advantage, and we developed the Trust Intelligence Platform to deliver the visibility, automation, and actionable insights organizations need to harness the value of trust and drive their businesses forward."

Now in its seventh year, Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards honor sustainable designs, innovative products, bold social initiatives, and other creative projects that are changing the way we work, live, and interact with the world. The annual awards showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and forward-thinking companies that are actively tackling global challenges. OneTrust was selected by a prestigious panel of Fast Company editors and reporters from a pool of more than 2,000 entries across urban design, education, nature, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility, and more.

Campbell continued, "Trust intelligence helps organizations unlock their impact on people and the planet. When companies invest in trust, people's privacy rights and sensitive data are protected, employees can feel comfortable speaking up and sharing ideas or concerns at work, and people are provided with transparency into organizations' progress against critical climate commitments."

As people navigate a rapidly changing world where trust, values, and integrity are impacting their relationships with companies, one thing has emerged as a constant: people want to engage with businesses they trust. The Trust Intelligence Platform is the only solution that provides teams across privacy, security, ethics, and ESG the tools and visibility to break down siloes and make data-driven business decisions. As a result, companies can build trust with their customers, employees, partners, and stakeholders while fostering a more sustainable ecosystem for business.

"It's thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are so abundant among this year's honorees," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "While it's easy to feel discouraged by the state of the world, the entrepreneurs, companies, and nonprofits featured in this package show the limitless potential to address society's most urgent problems. Our journalists have highlighted some of the most exciting and impactful work being done today—from housing to equity to sustainability—and we look forward to seeing not only how these projects evolve but how they inspire others to develop solutions of their own."

