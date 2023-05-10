KBR's ROSE® Low Carbon Technology Selected for Mumbai Refinery

HOUSTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a contract by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to implement its market-leading supercritical solvent deasphalting (SDA) technology, ROSE®, at HPCL's Mumbai Refinery.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology licensing, basic engineering, training, start-up support and proprietary equipment to HPCL. The new 850,000 tonnes per annum unit will be integrated with HPCL's existing facility.

"This award marks the third ROSE license acquired by HPCL, reinforcing both HPCL's trust in KBR's superior technology and our market leadership," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "This unit will help HPCL enhance refinery economics by upgrading fuel oil into more valuable products while lowering the overall carbon footprint."

KBR is the global leader in SDA technology, with the largest installed base, and has been involved in the licensing, design, engineering, and commissioning of 71 ROSE units worldwide. Our combined licensed capacity exceeds 1.65 million barrels per day and several operators, like HPCL, have installed multiple ROSE units.

