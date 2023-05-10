Jacmel Growth Partners Appoints Mark Hardaway as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacmel Growth Partners ("Jacmel"), a minority-owned, private investment firm focused on working with midsize companies, announced today the appointment of Mark Hardaway as Chief Financial Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Hardaway will oversee the financial operations for Jacmel and its holdings, while also working with portfolio company leadership to implement best-in-class financial strategies, risk management and operational practices.

Mark Hardaway (PRNewswire)

Mr. Hardaway has 15 years of experience in senior finance positions across a range of companies and is a successful business owner. He was previously a Senior Treasury Officer at the University of California, Los Angeles. Prior to that he worked at Amgen, Inc. in multiple roles of rising seniority for nearly seven years based in Zug, Vienna, Prague and Thousand Oaks, CA. He began his career as a Financial Analyst intern at Eli Lilly, with a focus on emerging markets finance strategy. More recently, Mr. Hardaway has launched and built two businesses in Lomita, CA focused on laundry services.

"Mark is an exceptional finance executive whose focus on team-building, community impact and partnership is fully aligned with Jacmel's values, and his growth-oriented mentality will help strengthen and scale our portfolio companies," said Nick Jean-Baptiste, Founder and Managing Partner at Jacmel Growth Partners. "I have known Mark for nearly two decades and we are confident that his experience and leadership will help us achieve further success."

"With an already sizable set of holdings, a distinct impact investing model and a clear dedication to developing the next generation of diverse talent, Jacmel is perfectly positioned for long-term success. I'm thrilled to work so closely with portfolio company finance teams and be part of their next stage of growth," said Mr. Hardaway.

Mr. Hardaway is a Board Member for the Lomita Chamber of Commerce. He holds dual MBA and MHA degrees from The University of North Carolina and an undergraduate degree from Butler University.

About Jacmel Growth Partners

Founded in 2015, Jacmel Growth Partners is a private investment firm targeting family-operated, lower middle market companies, with a focus on combining traditional private equity best practices with low-cost, high-impact strategies that promote growth while also benefiting employees and their communities. Since inception, Jacmel and its managers have invested in 11 companies across five platforms, delivering robust investor returns while implementing a range of inclusive economy initiatives, including workforce development, increased Board representation of BIPOC leaders, and educational benefits for employees. The firm is led by Managing Partner Nick Jean-Baptiste, who developed the firm's differentiated approach after over fifteen years of Wall Street and private equity experience. To learn more, visit www.jacmelgp.com.

Media Contacts:

Jansel Murad

Dukas Linden Public Relations

jacmel@dlpr.com

Jacmel Growth Partners (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jacmel Growth Partners