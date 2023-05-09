White Castle® Celebrates National Slider Day on May 15 by Giving Away a Free Cheese Slider to Each Restaurant Customer

Cravers across the country are invited to celebrate the day with a discount on Sliders from their local food retailer through Instacart

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Slider Day — White Castle's self-proclaimed holiday celebrating The Original Slider® — the 102-year-old burger chain will be treating its Craver fans to complimentary Cheese Sliders in restaurants on May 15. No purchase is necessary, but customers do need to present a digital coupon, which can be found on White Castle's website.

White Castle is giving away a free Cheese Slider to anyone who visits on May 15, National Slider Day. (PRNewswire)

White Castle is celebrating National Slider Day on May 15 by giving away a free Cheese Slider to restaurant customers.

Cravers all over the country can join in the National Slider Day celebrations with the help of a discount coupon for select Sliders from local food retailers, exclusively through Instacart. Additional offers are available throughout May to members of Craver Nation®, White Castle's loyalty program that is free to join.

"It's fun to celebrate the burger that put White Castle on the map over 100 years ago and launched an entire fast-food industry," said Jamie Richardson. "What better way to show some Slider love than by giving away a free Cheese Slider to those who crave the brand?"

White Castle introduced National Slider Day in May 2015 to honor the iconic, steamed-grilled-on-a-bed-of-onions hamburger, which in 2014 Time magazine declared "the most influential burger of all time." Though the Original Slider is highly regarded for its hot and juicy taste, the 100% beef patty is equally as famous for its 2x2-inch size, making it so easy to eat it was dubbed the Slider.

White Castle's selection of Sliders has grown significantly since The Original Slider was introduced in 1921. In 1962, 41 years after serving its first Slider, White Castle introduced its first new menu item – the Cheese Slider. Today, White Castle restaurants offer 12 varieties of beef, chicken, fish and plant-based Sliders, including the Chicken and Waffles Slider, the Panko Fish Slider and the Impossible™ Slider, as well as limited-time seasonal favorites like the Sloppy Joe and the Bacon Ranch Chicken Ring sliders. White Castle also offers several breakfast Sliders, including the Original Slider with Egg & Cheese and the Belgian Waffle Slider.

In 1987, White Castle entered the retail food business by selling its one-of-a-kind Sliders in grocery store aisles. It was the very first fast-food chain to do so. Today, 36 years later, White Castle has sold more than 6.5 billion Sliders in grocery, club and convenient stores across all 50 states.

"Many don't realize that the Sliders in retail stores come from White Castle's own manufacturing facilities, which are the very same place as our restaurant Sliders and buns," added Richardson. "Because of that, anyone with a microwave truly has a portal to the Castle!"

Cravers can find their closest retailer at whitecastle.com/grocery.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/White Castle) (PRNewsfoto/White Castle) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White Castle