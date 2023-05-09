TRADE X Integrates Vehicle Inspection API Through Partnership with PAVE

The TRADE X global automotive trading platform has formed a strategic partnership with PAVE, allowing automotive dealers globally to perform reliable vehicle inspections.

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - TRADE X, the leading B2B cross-border automotive marketplace for international trade, is excited to announce the integration of PAVE's vehicle inspection API into their platform. This partnership will allow TRADE X sellers to capture detailed inspection information easily and accurately within the marketplace's user account to ensure transparency and accuracy for buyers. Allowing dealers to inspect vehicles before purchasing ensures a trustworthy purchasing process and protects sellers from any condition disputes upon delivery.

PAVE's award-winning vehicle inspection API is the most comprehensive and reliable in the industry, providing a graded condition report with detailed information on a vehicle's condition, including any issues or defects. The inspection process is easy to use for listing dealers and will give TRADE X buyers peace of mind when making their purchase, as they can trust that they are getting a vehicle that accurately matches the advertised condition.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with PAVE to bring this valuable service to our users," said Eric Gosselin, COO of TRADE X. "Ensuring the quality and safety of vehicles transacted through the TRADE X marketplace is a top priority for us, and we believe that the integration of PAVE's vehicle inspection API will be a huge benefit to our customers."

"We are excited to announce our global vehicle inspection partnership with TRADE X," said Jameel Ghata, Chief Strategy Officer of PAVE "By simply capturing photos of their vehicles, TRADE X dealers will automatically receive a detailed condition report with their vehicle listing. Providing trust, transparency, and efficiency in vehicle inspections is core to PAVE's mission and we are eager to bring our inspection solutions to the TRADE X global digital marketplace."

This partnership is just one of many ways that TRADE X is working to provide the best possible experience for its users. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, TRADE X is constantly seeking out new ways to improve and enhance their platform.

About TRADE X

With headquarters in Canada and a presence in multiple countries globally, TRADE X is the first global vehicle marketplace to aggregate cross-border supply and demand for car dealers, fleet owners, rental companies, mobility solution providers, importers, and exporters, opening new trading corridors to buy and sell vehicles. The TRADE X 'Brain' platform is a machine-learning, AI-driven technology that connects buyers and sellers through a transparent marketplace that aids sellers in finding the world's highest-paying markets and gives buyers access to the best vehicle source markets and price arbitrage opportunities. Users can quickly and seamlessly transact online in a secure environment with all the complexities of international trade – compliance, anti-money laundering regulations, vehicle inspection, currency exchange, digital trade documentation, payments, and financing – all managed by TRADE X. The company serves authorized buyers and sellers everywhere with a user-friendly app available 24/7 via mobile, tablet, or desktop. TRADE X's largest investors include Aimia Inc., a publicly traded holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AIM). To learn more, please visit www.tradexport.com.

About PAVE

PAVE is an automotive inspection company that is reimagining how the world inspects vehicles. PAVE is powered by Intelligent Damage Detection capabilities, enabling anyone with a smartphone to complete a guided vehicle inspection by simply taking photos of their vehicle. Headquartered in Toronto, the team brings deep expertise from the automotive and technology industries, blending the best of both artificial and automotive intelligence. For more information, visit pave.ai.

