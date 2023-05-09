NightDragon, SiteGround Partner to Accelerate Go-to-Market of Leading Cyber Innovators

NightDragon portfolio companies will benefit from SiteGround's large market presence and leading technology

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy (CSSP) investment firm, today announced a new Strategic Investment Partnership (SIP) with SiteGround, the largest independent web hosting platform trusted by the owners of more than two million domains. As part of this new tier of partnership, SiteGround will work strategically with NightDragon portfolio companies to develop commercial go-to-market partnerships and expand their access to its market-leading technology.

SiteGround is a leading web hosting service provider specializing in reliable, fast, and secure web hosting solutions, tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses, individuals, and agencies worldwide. The company provides hosting for 2M+ domains around the world through 6 data centers, each with a deep focus on web security to keep websites safe from today's escalating cyber threats.

"NightDragon continues developing new partnerships to help our portfolio companies accelerate their businesses and connect with market-leading technology partners. We look forward to deepening our relationship with SiteGround and continuing to grow the resources we make available to NightDragon companies as part of our portfolio," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and CEO, NightDragon.

NightDragon's portfolio of leading innovators in cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy (CSSP) will have the opportunity to leverage SiteGround's premier web hosting services to better serve clients and be a part of the SiteGround Marketplace, which includes carefully vetted and approved tools from third parties that meet high standards of quality and performance and are available to SiteGround's customers around the world.

"SiteGround prides itself for its focus on innovation and security as one of the core tenants of what we offer to our many customers around the world. We are proud to partner with NightDragon and support the CSSP mission, and we look forward to forming direct partnerships with a portfolio of next-generation technology leaders," said Tenko Nikolov, CEO and Managing Partner, SiteGround.

SiteGround is the latest partnership added to the roster of Master Service Agreements and Strategic Investing Partners as part of its NightScale platform, which provides a platform for growth to accelerate the go-to-market, talent, government services and marketing efforts of NightDragon portfolio companies, as well as contributes to the fund's overall strategy. Existing partners include Stratascale, an SHI company, Orange CyberDefense, Coalfire, Prosek, Jacobs, Merlin, Optiv, Exclusive Networks, Ingram Micro, Snowflake, Macnica Networks, Carahsoft and others.

"NightDragon continues to drive incredible and growing impact for Source Defense through its NightScale platform partnerships with companies like SiteGround and other market leaders. We appreciate the continued value that the NightDragon platform brings to our organization and look forward to future growth for many years to come," said Hadar Blutrich, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Source Defense, a NightDragon portfolio company that is the pioneer and market-leader in web application client-side protection and data privacy compliance.

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

SiteGround is the largest independent web hosting platform trusted by the owners of more than two million domains worldwide. With a focus on speed and security, SiteGround's hosting service includes lots of tools and unique in-house solutions that make their hosted websites run faster and safer. As a result of the top performance of the sites in combination with the industry-leading customer service, SiteGround is the preferred hosting provider of webmasters. WordPress users in particular enjoy managed service with specialized tools for superior application performance and easy management. For more information, visit www.siteground.com.

