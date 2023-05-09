Blume Cognitive Command Center Provides Users with Next-Generation Control Tower Capabilities

The solutions enable companies to improve customer service, reduce costs, and increase agility

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, the only supply chain orchestration platform uniting order orchestration, multimodal transportation management, end-to-end visibility and supplier relationship management, has deployed a new release of Blume's Cognitive Command Center, a next-generation, ML-enabled control tower as a response to the changing needs of the global supply chain.

Today's global supply chain has proven to be volatile and complex, exacerbated by fragmented execution unpredictable business environments, and siloed data collection systems the abilities of traditional control towers have fallen short, emphasizing the need for a solution that will optimize supply chains for companies with worldwide manufacturing and distribution.

Blume's Cognitive Command Center constantly analyzes situations, identifies opportunities, risks, and issues to provide intelligent recommendations, automate resolutions and maximize value and overall business success.

Blume's Command Center features the following:

Identifying Opportunities & Exceptions: Identify and predict supply chain disruptions and opportunities with advanced machine learning algorithms for proactive action and optimization

Real-time Collaboration: Connect all stakeholders on a single platform for real-time collaboration, allowing for quick decision-making and problem-solving

Digital Playbooks & Task Management: Streamline workflows with task management and customizable digital playbooks that provide step-by-step guidance for routine and exceptional events

Intelligent Recommendation: Make informed decisions with intelligent recommendations powered by machine learning and advanced analytics

Automated Resolution: Identify and resolve issues faster with automated alerts, notifications, and workflows that speed up problem resolution

Scenario Simulation: Test out different scenarios and evaluate their impact on your supply chain using advanced analytics and simulation tools

About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable, and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL, and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 27 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

