Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Recognizes Federal Authors of The Year

ARLINGTON, Va., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced the recipients of its 2022 author awards for outstanding practitioner contributions in federal taxation and the recipient of the Leonard L. Silverstein Award for Distinguished Service in Federal Taxation.

(PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg Tax & Accounting) (PRNewswire)

We congratulate all recipients of our 2022 author awards for outstanding practitioner contributions in federal taxation!

Samuel Starr, former special counsel at the IRS Office of Associate Chief Counsel–Pass Through Entities, was the recipient of the Leonard L. Silverstein Award for Distinguished Service in Tax, which is named after the founder of the Tax Management Portfolios for his longstanding contributions to the tax profession. Sam has been a driving force behind numerous contributions to Bloomberg Tax for many years, including authoring three Tax Management Portfolios on S Corporations. He spent the bulk of his career at PwC as a tax partner, specializing in pass-through entities, and as chief tax officer of the firm.

The Federal Tax Portfolio Author of the Year award went to two groups of Portfolio authors. Kate Kraus from Allen Matkins was recognized for The Partnership Audit Rules Under the Bipartisan Budget Act and the insightful perspectives and real-life examples she shares in this Portfolio. Kate is a partner at in the firm's Los Angeles office and co-chair of its Tax & Joint Ventures group. She is a leading authority on the new partnership audit rules that were enacted by the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015.

The second award went to co-authors Martin Collins, partner; Micah Gibson, international tax director; Elizabeth Nelson, partner; and David Sotos, principal; from PwC for their Portfolio The Creditability of Foreign Taxes — General Issues. The PwC team of authors provide a thorough analysis of the key issues and considerations tax professionals need to know in navigating the most recent changes in ??

Hogan Humphries, managing director in KPMG's Washington National Tax, received the Federal Tax Contributor of the Year award for his articles TCJA Changes to R&E Related Code Sections Kick In and Answers to Your Burning R&E Expenditure and R&D Tax Credit Questions. These articles were two of the top five most read articles in the Tax Management Memorandum over the past year.

"The leading federal tax practitioners we honored this year share an incredible ability to not only distill and break down what complex tax laws and regulations mean but also provide critical details of their real-life implications for individuals and businesses," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Innovation and dedication are the cornerstones of progress in the ever-evolving world of taxation. Our award recipients embody these values, making a significant impact for the tax profession by sharing their knowledge and expertise."

The full list of winners and their biographical information is accessible at https://pro.bloombergtax.com/2022-tax-author-awards/

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax