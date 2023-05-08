MAX Surgical Specialty Management LLC Celebrates Its Strategic Partnership with Coastal Oral Surgery

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Surgical Specialty Management LLC proudly announces its strategic alliance with Coastal Oral Surgery, joining forces with founding partners Riverside Oral Surgery and Oral Surgery Group to create the ultimate surgeon-led oral and maxillofacial surgical specialty (OMS) platform. Supported by MedEquity Capital, RF Investment Partners, and Kian Capital, MAX is dedicated to building the premier OMS-only specialty platform, emphasizing surgeon autonomy, independent practice identity, and clinical excellence as fundamental organizational values.

Dr. Jason M. Auerbach, a nationally recognized surgeon and leader, President of MAX, and founder of Riverside Oral Surgery believes that in the current climate of industry consolidation, it is essential to establish a platform that maintains the highest standards of care and preserves the independence and integrity of the specialty for world class surgeons. "MAX has delivered exactly this for both Riverside and Oral Surgery Group. Our new partnership with Coastal Oral Surgery signals an exciting step forward and helps illuminate a new path for the specialty and mutually inspired oral surgeons."

Butch Marino, CEO of MAX adds: "With the addition of Coastal Oral Surgery, we are taking the next step toward building the premier surgeon-led OMS specialty platform. This strategic partnership with Coastal Oral Surgery reflects our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, preserving the independence of our practices, and creating a superior patient experience. Together, we will leverage our collective expertise, state-of-the-art technology, and passion for patient care to raise the bar for specialty oral health services we serve."

Established in 1983, Coastal Oral Surgery serves patients in New Jersey's Ocean and Monmouth counties and is currently led by Dr. John P. Soliman and Dr. Daniel Winston. Dr. Soliman says: "We are thrilled to join Riverside and Oral Surgery Group under the MAX brand. We are like-minded practices focused on superior patient experience. Our combined expertise will allow us to provide a broader scope of services while maintaining our individual practice identities and cultures."

MAX's partnership with Coastal Oral Surgery creates an expanded network of 16 New Jersey locations, 25 premier surgeons, and a comprehensive portfolio of services and sub-specialist level care. Partner practices together offer a comprehensive and diverse approach to oral health care, creating an unparalleled patient experience.

For more information on our expanded services and locations, please visit:

www.riversideoralsurger.com, www.coastaloralsurgerynj.com, www.oralsurgerygroup.com and for media inquiries: Renee.oliveira@max-ssm.com.

About MAX Surgical Specialty Management

Based in Hackensack, New Jersey, MAX Surgical Specialty Management is a management services organization that partners with premier oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practices to drive and support clinical excellence and a superior patient experience with the intention of creating the ultimate surgeon-led OMS platform. Backed by MedEquity Capital, RF Investment Partners, and Kian Capital, MAX is committed to building the region's first OMS-only specialty platform where surgeons' autonomy, independent practice identity, and clinical excellence are organizational imperatives. MAX provides a superior platform to support strategic practice growth as well as scalable, effective, and efficient daily operations required to meet the needs of top performing OMS practices.

About Riverside Oral Surgery:

Founded by Dr. Jason Auerbach in 2007 with a vision to create and constantly redefine the optimal patient experience, Riverside Oral Surgery is The Official Oral Surgeons of the NJ Devils, a NJ Biz Best Places to Work, and the home of Instagram's @bloodytoothguy with close to 200,000 followers. Based in River Edge, New Jersey, Riverside Oral Surgery currently operates multiple state-of-the-art surgical facilities across five counties in the state. Each of the practice's surgeons utilizes cutting-edge technology in digital imaging and scanning and offers a full spectrum of services, from wisdom teeth extractions, dental implants, to surgical management of oral cancer, to temporo-mandibular joint disorder and full reconstructive procedures. Further information is available at www.riversideoralsurgery.com.

About Oral Surgery Group:

Based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Oral Surgery Group currently operates multiple state-of-the-art surgical facilities across Middlesex County. The Oral Surgery Group, Dental Implants & Wisdom Teeth has been a pillar of dental excellence in central New Jersey since 1948. Oral Surgery Group distinguishes itself through an unwavering commitment to improving oral health through exceptional care delivered with honesty, respect, compassion, and innovative surgical techniques. The result is a superior patient experience and a positive influence on the health of our community. Further information is available at www.oralsurgerygroup.com.

About Coastal Oral Surgery:

Based in Toms River, New Jersey, Coastal Oral Surgery currently operates multiple state-of-the-art surgical facilities across Ocean and Monmouth counties. Each of the practice's surgeons utilizes cutting-edge technology in digital imaging and scanning and offers a full spectrum of services, from wisdom teeth extractions, dental implants, to surgical management of oral cancer, to temporo-mandibular joint disorder and full reconstructive procedures. Further information is available at www.coastaloralsurgerynj.com.

About MedEquity Capital:

Headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts, MedEquity Capital is a healthcare private equity firm that focuses on investing in profitable healthcare services business, most often in the lower middle-market. Since its founding over 20 years ago, MedEquity has invested over $400 million of equity capital, with top decile returns for its investors. Further information is available at www.medequity.com.

About RF Investment Partners:

RF Investment Partners provides capital ranging in size from $5 million to $30 million to support leading domestic, lower-middle-market companies. RF partners with family-owned and private businesses in a variety of situations, including acquisition financing, growth capital investments, recapitalizations, refinancings, and management buyouts. RF's investment professionals have significant experience investing across the capital structure and have the flexibility to structure deals to meet the distinct needs of each company and situation. RF invests in unitranche, second lien, and subordinated debt, alongside preferred and common equity. Further information is available at www.rf-partners.com.

About Kian Capital:

Forging partnerships to ignite growth and build enduring value is what we do. Our goal is to provide flexible financial resources and additional operational horsepower to scale lower-middle-market businesses, realize aspirations and deliver long-term investment returns through genuine partnership. Proud to be recognized on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for three consecutive years, Kian is a private investment firm with $825 million of capital under management and 14 current investments. Our team of seasoned investors has over 100 years of collective experience providing transformational capital solutions and board-level strategic and operational guidance to founder/owner operated businesses. Further information is available at www.kiancapital.com.

