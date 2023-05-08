Bay State Milling Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

QUINCY, Mass., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay State Milling is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2023 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials. Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people, creating advantage through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"This award is a true testament to our company's mission of creating a better food system through nutritious and sustainable food ingredients that are grown with purpose," said Peter Levangie, President and CEO of Bay State Milling Company. "As the largest family-owned flour mill in the country, we feel a responsibility to create ingredients that provide unparalleled value to our growers, customers and consumers."

Bay State Milling's commitment to a better food system starts with the company's portfolio of better-for-you ingredients, including HealthSense® High-Fiber Wheat Flour. The flour, which delivers 10x the amount of prebiotic fiber than traditional refined flour, recently earned an honorable mention for Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas. As a gut-healthy alternative to traditional flour, HealthSense® High-Fiber Wheat Flour delivers the goodness of fiber to the everyday foods consumers know and love.

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com .

About Bay State Milling Company

Bay State Milling Company has provided exceptional flour and plant-based ingredients since 1899. Its core purpose is to provide food ingredients to promote the growth of sustainable, healthful and affordable food choices for the consumer. In pursuit of this purpose, the Company has a strategic intent to be the leading supplier of plant-based ingredients for the next generation of foods in North America by leveraging distinctive crops and their foundation in specialty processing. www.baystatemilling.com .

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure.

