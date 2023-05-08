The unique collection, exclusive to Anthropologie, is an assortment of both fashion and homeware pieces.

PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie, the American lifestyle retailer, and Copenhagen-based designer, stylist, and influencer, Pernille Rosenkilde, announced the launch of their exclusive collaboration today.

Anthropologie Announces Collaboration with Danish Designer Pernille Rosenkilde (PRNewswire)

Part stylist, part influencer, and full-time creative spirit, Pernille Rosenkilde focuses on imaginative projects that blend her editorial experience with her love of color, unusual materials, and vintage treasures – and the Pernille Rosenkilde exclusively for Anthropologie collection embodies just that. The collaboration features an assortment of both fashion and homeware pieces, all in fun shapes and beautiful pastel and color-pop shades. From a specially curated interiors assortment that includes dinnerware, candles, throws, plates, and more, to apparel made up of sweaters, skirts, and blouses that incorporate tulle, bows, pinstripes, puff sleeves, and ruffles, each quirky style emulates Pernille's naturally free-spirited and playful look.

"We are thrilled to unveil our collection with Pernille Rosenkilde," said Louie Higaki, General Merchandising Manager for AnthroLiving, Anthropologie's home assortment. "This collection is accessible and affordably priced, without compromising that only-at-Anthro touch our customer both loves and expects. Each piece in the collection evokes the designers playful yet bold, creative charm, and we are delighted to introduce our Anthropologie community to Pernille's colorful and eclectic style."

"What I have really loved about working with Anthropologie is our shared passion for creativity. Designing for me is all about being open and having fun with the design process," said Pernille Rosenkilde. "We started out with a home collection, and quickly, we had a shared wish to have apparel and accessories to back it up. What I had in mind when designing every piece of the collection was a spring day of fun in Copenhagen. There are very few things I love more than a chill picnic on a big blanket in one of my favorite city gardens, having friends come and go, sipping champagne from beautiful glasses, eating cake from cute ceramic plates, and wearing colorful and over-the-top pieces, even on a casual Sunday. This is the day I had in mind when I designed the collection, and I can't wait for this day to come."

The Pernille Rosenkilde exclusively for Anthropologie collection will be available both in-store and online beginning today. The line is priced between $12 for coasters and $198 for a skirt.

About Pernille Rosenkilde

Pernille Rosenkilde is a stylist, influencer, and creative spirit based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Pernille Rosenkilde finds happiness in the mixing of colors and materials and is constantly searching for vintage treasures that inspire her designs.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal, beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

Media Contact

Kate Haldy

Public Relations Director

pr@anthropologie.com

(PRNewsfoto/Anthropologie) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anthropologie