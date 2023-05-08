Alzheimer's Association Launches Enhanced Online Resources to Support Families Affected by Alzheimer's Disease

Two online resources aimed at enhancing care planning and support for dementia caregivers and individuals affected by Alzheimer's and dementia.

CHICAGO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association has enhanced two online resources — ALZNavigator and ALZConnected — aimed at supporting dementia caregivers and individuals affected by Alzheimer's and dementia.

ALZNavigator ™, developed with the help of individuals living with dementia and caregivers, is an interactive online tool that creates custom action plans for individuals and families to help navigate disease-related challenges based on their current situation with the disease. By answering a few questions, the tool creates customized action plans, providing information and local resources to address common challenges including: daily care, communication, financial and legal planning, safety, caregiver health, and caregiver support.

"Alzheimer's disease is challenging and not always straightforward, but this tool can help affected individuals and family caregivers plan for the road ahead," said Monica Moreno, senior director, care and support, Alzheimer's Association. "Whether an individual is noticing memory changes, living with dementia, living with memory loss, or cares for someone who is, ALZNavigator can guide an individual's next steps."

The online tool also includes specific information and resources for people who identify as LGBTQ, military veterans, individuals living with younger-onset Alzheimer's disease, and people who are concerned about themselves or someone else but do not yet have a diagnosis. ALZNavigator was developed by the Alzheimer's Association with support from Procter & Gamble.

The Alzheimer's Association has also made significant enhancements to ALZConnected ®, a free online community designed for people living with dementia and those who care for them. ALZConnected, is a user-friendly platform, allowing dementia caregivers and affected individuals to engage and get support from others sharing common disease related experiences and challenges. Members can post questions about dementia-related issues, offer support, and create public and private groups around specific topics.

Many ALZConnected participants have usernames that depict their circumstances, one user who goes by the name 2parents/brain change recently wrote, "This forum really does save my sanity. It normalizes my life during this time." Another, TiffanyL, added, "It's so comforting to know there is an amazing place where we can come to feel supported and receive helpful information."

"ALZConnected provides a safe online community where people living with the disease and their caregivers can share their experiences and learn from others facing similar challenges," Moreno said. "Knowing you are not alone and receiving support from others can be very cathartic."

According to the 2023 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease today. The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's is projected to reach nearly 13 million by 2050.

More information on ALZConnected and ALZNavigator, or other care and support programs and resources, visit alz.org .

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

