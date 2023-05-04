Destination Maternity® Rolls Out Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Exclusively at Walmart

Destination Maternity®, a trusted brand for new mothers and mothers-to-be, has released its latest Spring range, available exclusively at Walmart. The new collection features fashionable, attainable maternity apparel and essential intimates for expectant and new mothers.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather warms up across the country, Destination Maternity releases its new Spring-Summer range at Walmart as part of an exclusive distribution agreement. Owned by parent company Marquee Brands since 2019, Destination Maternity previously served as the namesake of the maternity market leader's retail division. This move firmly establishes Destination Maternity as its own fashionable and affordable maternity line aligning with Marquee Brands' long-term vision to serve the community's expectant consumer needs by providing solutions and fashions at all price points and distribution levels.

Destination Maternity® launches new stylish maternity apparel and essential intimates exclusively at Walmart

"Our multi-year licensing agreements with Topson Downs and Tefron have been pivotal in launching Destination Maternity at Walmart. Through this innovative and wide-reaching alliance, our brand aims to steadily build its market share and provide accessible maternity wear for everyone. Launching at Walmart presents an incredible opportunity to expand our reach and bring essential and stylish products to more mothers through every trimester and beyond," said Tim Reid, Executive Vice President of Fashion and Lifestyle at Marquee Brands. "This launch is a testament to our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers at a great price point, and to continue empowering and nurturing mothers nationwide."

"Walmart is continuing to establish itself as a fashion destination, and that includes expanding our assortment of quality, on-trend apparel and accessories for new and expectant mothers," said Berch Schultz, Vice President Merchandising, Intimates, Walmart. "As we continue to expand our assortment of national brands, we're excited to offer Destination Maternity exclusively to Walmart customers at the low prices they expect from us."

Michael Gold, President of Tefron, remarked. "Tefron is thrilled to announce that we have partnered with Marquee Brands to bring the iconic Destination Maternity brand to select Walmart stores. The initial collection will include market-leading nursing bras, maternity intimate apparel & activewear items at the phenomenal values that Walmart customers expect.

This launch marks a significant milestone for us and demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality, stylish maternity apparel and intimates to women across the country. By exclusively selling Destination Maternity products at select Walmart stores and Walmart.com, we look forward to supporting expecting moms-to-be through this journey with great fits and thoughtful product features at great value." Gold continued. "At Tefron, we take pride in our reputation for excellence and look forward to leveraging our expertise to bring the best possible products to Walmart's customers. This launch will allow us to continue to build on our legacy of innovation and superior quality. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the lives of expectant mothers everywhere."

Daniel Abramovitch, President of Topson Downs, also concurred, "Topson Downs is extremely excited to partner with Marquee Brands in delivering Destination Maternity exclusively to the Walmart customer in-store and at Walmart.com. Our passion for delivering on-trend fashion at a great value aligns perfectly with Destination Maternity's mission of meeting the needs of its customers and empowering and nurturing mothers everywhere."

The SS23 collection provides new and expectant mothers with access to the brand's range of fashionable products, including dresses such as the chic side-ruched Bodycon Dress featuring short sleeves and adjustable drawcords, the Tie Shoulder Dress featuring a lightweight design practical for easy nursing and comfortable yet flattering bottoms, such as the Maternity Jeggings, Stretch Flare Jeans, and Core Leggings all with belly bands to give bump support in styles to be worn through all trimesters. The maternity collection also includes nursing bralettes with leak-free pads, tops, bottoms, maternity workout clothing, and a supportive belly band – all featuring cooling, buttery soft, and seamless four-way stretch material to ensure comfort and ease. Styles are available in multiple colorways, with sizes ranging from Small to XXXL. Expectant and nursing mothers can shop all the latest Destination Maternity products and add items to their baby registry exclusively at select Walmart stores and Walmart.com.

ABOUT DESTINATION MATERNITY:

Destination Maternity is a leading brand that specializes in providing essential clothing for mothers through every trimester and beyond. The brand offers a range of stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing options for every season, as well as nursing intimates. Destination Maternity is dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers and empowering and nurturing mothers everywhere. As part of its commitment to accessibility, Destination Maternity's collections are exclusively available at select Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com.

ABOUT TEFRON:

Tefron LTD. is a worldwide leader specializing in Seamless apparel and the development and manufacturing of performance active-wear, intimate apparel, and maternity solutions. Since its establishment in 1977, Tefron has been at the forefront of innovation, namely in seamless knitting technology and fabric innovation. Tefron serves the world's leading retailers, brands, and design houses, delivering comprehensive solutions that address the dynamic changes in the industry.

ABOUT TOPSON DOWNS:

Based in Culver City, California, Topson Downs is a global leader in the apparel manufacturing industry. Established in 1971, it has built a roster of size inclusive independent fashion brands and private label collections across Women's, Men's, Children's, and Maternity. With its strong network of omni channel retail partners and a vast global infrastructure, it maintains an unparalleled standard in production and quality control. Its core values center on meeting the needs of an evolving customer through a focus on quality, speed, sustainability, and community.

ABOUT MARQUEE BRANDS:

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner, marketer, and media company. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. The portfolio includes Martha Stewart, The BCBG Group, Ben Sherman, Dakine, Sur La Table, Body Glove, Emeril Lagasse, Destination Maternity, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in a Pod, and Bruno Magli. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com

