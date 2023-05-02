StoryMaker helps small businesses create their 30 second pitch and other marketing messages instantly with artificial intelligence

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Virginia based InnerAction Media has just released its new SaaS software application StoryMaker - offering to help small businesses in the US write their perfect 30 second pitch - and other important marketing messages - instantly.

StoryMaker is a cloud-based, Software as a Service (SaaS), application. The application uses at it's core, InnerAction Media's (IAM) proprietary "BrandStory" process. The marketing process filters a user's business marketing data and harnesses the power of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) such as ChatGPT, to create strategic marketing messaging. The custom marketing content created by StoryMaker can then be used to to publish on popular social media platforms, traditional media, emails, presentations and even to use at in-person networking events.

"I've had the unique opportunity to interview and help thousands of business leaders over the past 35 years. One thing most people struggle with is the question: "What's your 30 second pitch?" said IAM President and StoryMaker developer Jim Matuga. "StoryMaker solves this basic business problem and so much more."

StoryMaker was Initially conceived as an idea in November, 2022 as a project of Vantage Ventures and Executive Director Sarah Biller.

Vantage Ventures is an initiative of the John Chambers School of Business and Economics at West Virginia University to launch high impact, scalable businesses that tackle complex challenges.

The "SaaS Factory" initiative challenged 5 WVU students and 5 West Virginia entrepreneurs to create 10 SaaS applications in 10 weeks starting in January 2023. Under the guidance of successful software engineer Cary Landis, the project commenced and as a result, StoryMaker was created.

"Over time, the most memorable marketing campaigns have been written by individuals who articulate the unexpected in the familiar, link business capabilities to customer outcomes and capture these ideas precisely. Jim Matuga is one of those impressive individuals. Vantage Ventures is thrilled to support his vision to launch StoryMaker and help more small businesses across the country efficiently leverage his talents and time tested processes to tell their stories by deploying Generative AI via the StoryMaker program," said Biller.

"StoryMaker brings affordable marketing sophistication to the masses, and provides small business the tools and expertise to easily create effective marketing messaging including their perfect 30 second pitch, social media content, longer form marketing messages such as emails and blog content and even tag lines. The right words matter and are essential for most small businesses - to cause people to take action, buy their products or services and increase sales, that's exactly what StoryMaker does," said Matuga.

Going way beyond the capabilities of ChatGPT, StoryMaker stores the business profile and product/services data in a secure, cloud-based database and enables the user to quickly create unlimited marketing messages as needed. The created messages are also stored chronologically in the user database library for future use as well. All of the content that is created using StoryMaker is editable. Other features include: user-defined marketing tone of voice, customizable calls-to-action, blog content writing, social media hashtag generation and infinite products/services creation.

InnerAction Media (IAM) is a marketing and media agency based in Morgantown, WV. Since 2011 IAM has been helping small businesses and non-profit organizations succeed and prosper by helping them simplify, clarify and amplify their marketing messages and telling compelling stories.

Try StoryMaker FREE for 7 days. Subscription price is $29 per month as a limited time introductory offer - regular price is $99 per month. Provisional Patent Pending.

Learn more: https://storymakerapp.us/

