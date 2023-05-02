Mark Allayev and Funders App Achieve $500 Million in Originations

MIAMI, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Funders App, a fintech company owned by serial entrepreneur Mark Allayev, has announced that it has achieved an impressive $500 million in originations. The company provides a comprehensive range of services to small funders, including underwriting, funding, debt collection, and other support services, allowing them to focus on scaling their businesses.

Mark Allayev, who has done business globally, has a unique perspective on the challenges faced by small businesses and entrepreneurs worldwide. Having experienced cash flow and working capital challenges in regions such as USA, Canada, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Japan, and other areas where his family businesses operated, Allayev's vision was to help people live the American dream by providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed.

"At Funders App, we're committed to making the American dream more achievable by providing the support and resources entrepreneurs need to succeed," said Mark Allayev, CEO of Funders App. "We are just getting started and are hoping to expand our reach, globally."

Funders App's success can be attributed to its focus on providing back-end services to smaller funders, which sets it apart from competitors. With the release of its new app in April, which will feature advanced artificial intelligence, automatic credit checks, background checks, and integrations with major fintech players, Funders App is poised to continue its growth trajectory and help even more entrepreneurs achieve their American dream.

The company's success is also a testament to Allayev's entrepreneurial spirit and his commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others. By providing small businesses with the support and resources they need to succeed, Funders App is helping to drive economic growth and job creation in local communities.

Funders App's achievement of $500 million in originations is a significant milestone for the company, and its continued growth and success are a testament to its commitment to providing valuable services to small businesses and entrepreneurs.

