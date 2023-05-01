API selected as Southwest Airlines' Technology Solution for Crew Accommodations

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accommodations Plus International ("API") is pleased to announce they have been selected by Southwest Airlines to provide the technology solution Aircrew Exchange Server (ACES) to support hotel needs for Crew Members.

ACCOMMODATIONS PLUS INTERNATIONAL™ (PRNewswire)

API is uniquely qualified to offer an unmatched technology platform that enables the best and most efficient layover experience for airline Crew Members. This platform will allow Southwest to efficiently build monthly schedules at their contracted Crew Hotels, and to directly respond to day-of operational changes through API's proprietary, fully integrated platform. This robust solution will allow for Southwest Teams to assist Crew Members in one platform and will allow for auto-processing functionality, data trend forecasting and better visibility into hotel inventory.

"Our entire team at API is honored to have been selected by Southwest to provide these critical Crew technology solutions," said Rich McLeer, CEO of API. "We are proud to provide the premiere tech platform capable of accommodating a network as large as Southwest Airlines. API continues to grow and thrive because our team is focused on delivering for our clients and staying true to our core mission and values."

"As part of our on-going effort to modernize our Crew Systems, we are thrilled to utilize API's ACES platform as a key product for our Crew logistics and layover operations," said Marty Garza, Vice President of Technology at Southwest Airlines Co. "This technology will allow for auto processing of hotel updates following changes to scheduling and will offer the ability to generate and track changes to support our Crew Members."

API's technology, once fully implemented, will provide optimization and enhancements, through automation, real- time updates, and data to support Crewmembers' hotel needs. It will also provide cost savings to the airline, while allowing Southwest to provide Crew Members with top-of-the-line layover experiences.

About Accommodations Plus International

Accommodations Plus International is the leading provider of crew accommodations and logistics services to airline industry and other commercial travel clients. API offers an innovative and powerful combination of crew accommodation services delivered through a state-of-the-art technology platform, unique software solutions, and a highly experienced team of service professionals. Additional information is available at www.apiglobalsolutions.com.

About Southwest Airlines Co.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 70,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. Southwest is also continuing to develop tangible steps toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering Customers an opportunity to help the airline offset its carbon emissions. To be part of the solution, visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon.

1U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

31973-2019 annual profitability

Media Contacts:

Visit the Southwest Newsroom at swamedia.com for multimedia assets and other Company news.

Media Relations Team: (214) 792-4847, option 1

Southwest Airlines (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accommodations Plus International