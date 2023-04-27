Made with functional ingredients, TB12's new electrolyte line supports longevity, endurance, and muscle recovery

BOSTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TB12, the health and wellness company co-founded by Tom Brady and business partner Alex Guerrero, announces today the launch of Electrolytes+ Perform and Recover. As the new and advanced hydration blend solutions from TB12, each product is adapted for sustained endurance and accelerated muscle recovery.

TB12 Launches New Electrolytes+ Perform & Recover Hydration Blends. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to launch our Electrolytes+ Perform and Recover blends, an innovative formula that leverages our existing base electrolytes to guarantee optimal performance and recovery," said Grant Shriver, President and CEO of TB12. "We are committed to introducing forward-thinking products into the market that consumers can trust, and this new line of electrolytes enables faster hydration so people can do what they love for longer while also prioritizing their health."

Electrolytes+ Perform is intended to maintain hydration and feelings of replenishment throughout any workout. Packed with functional ingredients such as L-Citrulline, added carbohydrates and mango leaf extract, this enhanced hydration blend works to keep glycogen storages high, adapt to stress, and decrease lactic acid for increased overall power. The refreshing and subtle blood-orange taste is made with only natural, sugar-free flavors that eliminate the salty aftertaste associated with hydration products.

Electrolytes+ Recover works to combat soreness and expedite muscle restoration for optimal recovery. Recover contains five science-backed ingredients, BCAAs, L- Glutamine, Tart Cherry, Low-Glycemic Carbohydrates and Trans-Resveratrol, which all work cohesively as natural agents to support protein synthesis, a healthy inflammatory response for muscle repair, and reduced oxidative stress. The taste is a subtle yet crisp combination of mixed berries, with a hint of salt that isn't overpowering.

Both on-the-go hydration aids are vegan and contain clinically studied ingredients free from sugar, soy, and gluten to keep you hydrated. This launch builds on the brand's existing and successful electrolytes line, as well as its overall nutrition product portfolio.

Electrolytes+ Perform and Recover are available globally online in 15 count serving bags retailing at $32 USD. For more information, please visit www.TB12sports.com.

About TB12

TB12 was founded by three-time NFL MVP and seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady and his longtime Body Coach, Alex Guerrero. TB12's mission is to empower anyone to live pain-free and perform their personal best, regardless of age or level of athleticism. The TB12 Method is modeled after the daily habits Tom uses to perform and recover at an elite level, and it is built on Alex's theory that a holistic approach to health and wellness starts with pliability. The TB12 Method is a series of healthy daily habits across five pillars, facilitating muscle recovery, injury prevention, and improved performance for anyone with an active lifestyle. TB12 supports clients through an omnichannel approach that incorporates physical TB12 Center locations in Boston, Florida, and Philadelphia, with more to come, immersive digital experiences, and innovative functional products. Information about TB12 products and services is available at TB12sports.com. To keep up with the latest TB12 news, please follow TB12 on Facebook (www.facebook.com/TB12sports), Instagram (www.instagram.com/TB12sports) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/TB12sports).

