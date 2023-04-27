PRESS FREEDOM UNDER ATTACK: TAIWANPLUS' 'CONNECTED' LOOKS AT THE STATE OF GLOBAL MEDIA

TAIPEI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With World Press Freedom Day coming up on May 3, TaiwanPlus, the global news and infotainment streaming platform based in Taipei, looks at the state of press freedom in "Connected with Divya Gopalan", the flagship news program launched in March. The two feature episodes will stream on April 29 and May 5 on the TaiwanPlus News YouTube channel (@TaiwanPlusNews).

'Connected' host Divya Gopalan speaks with journalists Peter Greste and Dhanya Rajendran. (PRNewswire)

Hosted by Emmy-nominated journalist Divya Gopalan, "Connected" covers contemporary issues impacting people's lives across borders and generations. The first episode on press freedom highlights the risks for journalists, with guests Peter Greste, imprisoned in Egypt for 13 months, and Dhanya Rajendran, whose social critiques led to online threats. The second episode examines the free press climate in Asia, notably Taiwan, China and Hong Kong, with guest Tsou Tzung-han, Deutsche Welle's Taipei bureau chief.

Gopalan's experience covering major news stories, from the Hong Kong protests to Myanmar's Rohingya refugees has brought her up close with efforts to stifle press freedom. She has reported for top global outlets from nearly 20 countries and regions, and worked as a news anchor in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Doha and London.

"Media freedom is not just about the working conditions of journalists and reporters, it's a barometer of a democracy which holds governments and powers to account," says "Connected" host Divya Gopalan. "By shining the light on press freedom, TaiwanPlus aims to speak out for those who are being silenced and empower the public to make the decisions that will help societies here in Taiwan and around the world."

A total of 566 journalists and media workers are in prison globally – including the Wall Street Journal's Evan Gershkovich – and six others have been killed this year. According to Reporters Without Borders, Taiwan ranks 38th overall and 2nd in Asia in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index, although the organization warned that even in Taiwan, the media environment is deteriorating.

