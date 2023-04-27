ACE PICKLEBALL CLUB AWARDS FIRST 10 FRANCHISES ACROSS 4 STATES

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Pickleball Club's expansion via franchising will begin in Colorado, Florida, Indiana, and Pennsylvania with 10 locations now in development. Ace Pickleball Club develops state-of-the-art indoor pickleball clubs and is led by the same core team that previously led development and operations for hundreds of franchises with blue chip brands.

Five franchisees collectively opening ten Ace Pickleball Clubs is the most recent news, but Co-Founder and President, Joe Sexton, explained that there are more franchisees jumping on board soon. "It's just the tip of the iceberg," Joe explained. "We couldn't have asked for a better group of franchisees to kick things off, and we'll be releasing more news in the next few weeks announcing additional franchises awarded across several new states."

The Cooper family (Opening 3 Ace Pickleball Clubs in Southwest Florida), led by McKinley Cooper, co-owns the second largest multi-unit franchisee of The Joint Chiropractic, operating nearly 50 locations across two states, and also owns multiple Buff City Soap franchises.

"We have been a part of some great franchise brands with mature systems," said McKinley Cooper, "and we are just so impressed with the level of organization and quality of systems we've seen from day one with Ace Pickleball Club. It's a talented team that knows what they're doing as they continue to prove it to us every step of the way. We're thrilled with our decision to expand Ace Pickleball Club into Southwest Florida and see a very bright future ahead for all of us."

Liz and Mike Tanji (Opening 3 Ace Pickleball Clubs in Denver) are currently franchisees of Scooters Coffee, and founded several of their own companies prior to that.

TK Herman (Opening 2 Ace Pickleball Clubs in Fort Wayne) has been a long-time serial entrepreneur and was previously a multi-unit franchisee of Sky Zone Trampoline Parks.

David and Bob Miller (Opening 1 Ace Pickleball Club in Harrisburg) have owned and operated more than 30 businesses over the last 40 years, and are currently multi-unit owners of nine Sport Clips Haircuts franchises.

Jim and Courtney Baraglia (Opening 1 Ace Pickleball Club in Denver) previously built and operated a thriving fitness club in the Denver area before a successful exit.

Ace Pickleball Club anticipates opening a minimum of 5 new clubs by the end of 2023 and 40 new clubs by the end of 2024.

