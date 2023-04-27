ABN AMRO Modernizes Data Infrastructure with Datometry and Azure Synapse

Leading Dutch bank future-proofs database infrastructure with database virtualization

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the database virtualization company, announced today that the third-largest Dutch bank, ABN AMRO, has completed the transition of their central data warehouse to Azure Synapse using the Datometry platform.

ABN AMRO was looking to replatform their business-critical workloads from a legacy data warehouse to Azure Synapse. Yet, a conventional migration approach would take years and expose the bank to considerable risk. Specifically, modifying application code would trigger regulatory processes and require a lengthy re-certification of the models these applications implement.

With Datometry Hyper-Q™, ABN AMRO was able to move all workloads—including data ingest, analysis, and reporting—from their legacy system to Azure Synapse within only 10 months. Keeping their applications intact, ABN AMRO was able to eliminate the need for a re-certification of their models.

Using Datometry, ABN AMRO outperformed a state-of-the-art migration approach. First, they completed the project in under 25% of the time. Second, they avoided the need for costly staff augmentation. And third, switching over to the new system was completely seamless without downtime for the business. These accomplishments translated into substantial savings on the 5-year TCO.

"With Datometry we have delivered a successful transformation. We moved our mission-critical workloads from Teradata to Azure Synapse seamlessly," said Marcel Kramer, Head of Data Engineering at ABN AMRO. "With a legacy of more than 15 years of business logic, this is a remarkable result."

"We are excited to see ABN AMRO join the rapidly growing cohort of thought leaders that break free from the lock-in of legacy database vendors," said Mike Waas, CEO of Datometry. "For our customers, the rewriting of applications, which has long been the bane of the industry, is a thing of the past."

Datometry supports all leading cloud databases. To start the transformation of your data warehouse, ask your cloud provider about Datometry.

About Datometry

Datometry is the leader in database system virtualization. Datometry's technology frees enterprises from legacy database technology and accelerates any enterprise's transition to the cloud. With Datometry Hyper-Q, enterprises can run their existing applications directly on a cloud database without the need for costly and risk-laden database migrations. Datometry counts leading enterprises worldwide among their customers. For more information, visit www.datometry.com

