Shoplazza Earns Webby Awards Nomination in a Highly Competitive Year

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza , a world-class SaaS platform, is honored to be among the shortlisted nominees for the prestigious 27th Annual Webby Awards in the Apps, dApps, and Software - E-Commerce category. This nomination by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) distinguishes Shoplazza as one of the top 12% of entries out of nearly 14,000 submissions this year.

Being nominated alongside previous Webby Award winners, such as Google, Airbnb, and Spotify, highlights the significance and esteem associated with this accolade in the digital sphere. The Webby Awards are internationally recognized as the leading awards for internet excellence, with winners chosen by the IADAS and determined by public voting.

Shoplazza's nomination emphasizes its innovative e-commerce solutions and dedication to offering a smooth, user-friendly experience. This notable achievement reinforces Shoplazza's position as an industry frontrunner in the competitive e-commerce landscape.

Alyson Zhang, COO of Shoplazza, shared her enthusiasm about the nomination, saying, "We are immensely honored to be acknowledged by the Webby Awards. This nomination validates our team's commitment to delivering exceptional e-commerce solutions and supporting businesses worldwide. We are thankful for our users' support and are thrilled for the chance to showcase Shoplazza on a global platform."

Although Shoplazza was not selected as a winner in this year's awards program, the company's nomination demonstrates its unwavering dedication to providing innovative e-commerce solutions and delivering exceptional value to its users. The winners will be celebrated at the star-studded 27th Annual Webby Awards ceremony in New York City on May 15, 2023, with an online celebration accessible to winners worldwide.

For more information about Shoplazza, visit their website. To stay updated on the Webby People's Voice Awards results, visit webbyawards.com .

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza, an award-winning Shopping Cart SaaS company, provides an all-in-one eCommerce Platform for anyone to start, market, and manage their online stores. The platform is powered by advanced technology, and reliable, scalable, and adaptable to ensure a headless commerce experience for our merchants. Shoplazza values developers and is committed to leveraging the value of the global developers ecosystem in helping merchants achieve global business success.

