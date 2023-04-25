iHuman Inc. Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) ("iHuman" or the "Company"), a leading provider of tech-powered, intellectual development products in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2023. The annual report on Form 20-F is available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.ihuman.com/. iHuman will provide a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F containing complete audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to iHuman Inc., Floor 8, Building B, No. 1 Wangjing East Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100012, People's Republic of China.

About iHuman Inc.

iHuman Inc. is a leading provider of tech-powered, intellectual development products in China that is committed to making the child-rearing experience easier for parents and transforming cognitive development into a fun journey for children. Benefiting from a deep legacy that combines over two decades of experience in the parenthood industry, superior original content, advanced high-tech innovation DNA and research & development capabilities with cutting-edge technologies, iHuman empowers parents with tools to make the child-upbringing experience more efficient. iHuman's unique, fun and interactive product offerings stimulate children's natural curiosity and exploration. The Company's comprehensive suite of innovative and high-quality products include self-directed apps, interactive content and smart devices that cover a broad variety of areas to develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading and creativity, and foster their natural interest in traditional Chinese culture. Leveraging advanced technological capabilities, including 3D engines, AI/AR functionality, and big data analysis on children's behavior & psychology, iHuman believes it will continue to provide superior experience that is efficient and relieving for parents, and effective and fun for children, in China and all over the world, through its integrated suite of tech-powered, intellectual development products.

For more information about iHuman, please visit https://ir.ihuman.com/.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

iHuman Inc.

Mr. Justin Zhang

Investor Relations Director

Phone: +86 10 5780-6606

E-mail: ir@ihuman.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-13801110739

E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

E-mail: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

