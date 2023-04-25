Hawaiian Holdings Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

HONOLULU, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (the "Company"), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ("Hawaiian"), today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.
"A big mahalo to our team who continue to make us a stronger, better airline. The demand for leisure travel remains strong in the domestic markets we serve, and we see similar conditions in most of our international markets," said Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram. "In recent days, our team completed a significant technology initiative, one of many projects underway in 2023 that position us for a bright future. We look forward to sustaining momentum on these initiatives and returning Hawaiian to profitability."
First Quarter 2023- Key Financial Metrics and Results
GAAP
YoY Change
Adjusted (a)
YoY Change
Net Loss
($98.3M)
+$35.0M
($111.8M)
+$18.5M
Diluted EPS
($1.91)
+$0.69
($2.17)
+$0.37
Pre-tax Margin
(20.5) %
+14.3 pts.
(23.0) %
+11.4 pts.
EBITDA
($70.3M)
+$37.2M
($85.4M)
+$20.1M
Operating Cost per ASM
14.85¢
0.19¢
11.04¢
(0.03)¢
Operating Revenue per ASM
12.46¢
1.27¢
N/A
N/A
(a) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of adjusted net loss, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted pre-tax margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted operating cost per ASM (CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items) to each of their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of March 31, 2023, the Company had:
- Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.4 billion
- $1.6 billion in liquidity, including its undrawn $235 million revolving credit facility
- Outstanding debt and finance lease obligations of $1.7 billion
Revenue Environment
Hawaiian benefited from continued robust leisure demand from North America to Hawaiʻi and the restoration of its international network excluding Japan. International traffic was buoyed by strong U.S. point of sale activity. Demand remained strong for premium products both domestically and internationally. The Company's overall operating revenue for the first quarter 2023 was up 28.4% from the first quarter 2022 on 15.4% higher capacity as Hawaiian recovered from the effects of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which impacted results in the first quarter 2022.
Other revenue was down 12.4% compared to the first quarter of 2022 driven by a decrease in cargo revenue.
Operational Environment
Several challenges continued to negatively affect the environment in which the Company operates. Constraints on the availability of A321 aircraft due to Pratt & Whitney engine delays, ongoing runway construction at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu ("HNL"), and delays related to air traffic control protocols disrupted Hawaiian's on-time performance, impaired its scheduling, and adversely affected its financial results.
Limitations on Hawaiian's A321 fleet availability necessitated the substitution of A330 aircraft, which are less fuel efficient, on some A321 routes. Fuel consumption for the first quarter 2023 was up 21.4% as compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to higher capacity and inefficiencies resulting from these challenges.
First Quarter 2023 Highlights
Technology Advancement
- Transitioned its Passenger Service System to Amadeus' Altea platform marking a significant information technology ("IT") accomplishment for the Company in April; this new platform will enable the Company to be more commercially and operationally nimble
Routes and Network
- Operated at 115% of its 2022 first quarter capacity, comprised of 98%, 119%, and 275% capacity on its North America, Neighbor Island and International routes, respectively
- Announced an increase in summer weekly frequencies between Honolulu and Austin, Boston, Las Vegas, and Pago Pago in preparation for strong summer demand to Hawai'i as well as a fourth daily flight between Honolulu and Los Angeles twice per week
- Announced resumption of service between Honolulu and Fukuoka beginning April 28 with thrice-weekly service
Guest Experience
- Streamlined the Honolulu travel experience with the opening of a new TSA security checkpoint at HNL, which added 1,000 square feet for passenger queuing and 3,000 square feet of screening area; expanded screening capacity alleviates congestion and benefits all guests whether they are flying to a neighbor island or boarding a transpacific flight
People
- Received ratification by Hawaiian's pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association of a four-year contract that provides for pay scale increases across all fleet types, improved health benefits, a signing bonus, and cost sharing, and enhancements to the postretirement and disability plans for more than 1,000 employees
- Formed a partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's Aviation Maintenance Technology SkillBridge program which provides an opportunity for veterans to bridge the transition into the civilian aviation and aerospace sector
- Established a $100,000 scholarship fund in partnership with Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business to encourage Hawai'i students to pursue careers in IT with the potential to build a career at Hawaiian
Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance
- Committed to new milestones on the path to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050; the Company's decarbonization roadmap relies on several key drivers, including the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), fleet modernization and new aircraft technologies, operational best practices to improve fuel efficiency, and advocacy for air traffic control system improvements
- Announced an agreement with biofuel company Gevo, Inc. to purchase 50 million gallons of SAF over five years with deliveries to Hawaiian's gateway cities in California anticipated starting in 2029
- Published the No Kākou a Pau ("interconnectedness") economic impact report which underscores the ways Hawaiian is connected to the economy of its home state including stimulating $10.2 billion in economic activity in Hawai'i and providing, directly or indirectly, for 53,500 jobs statewide in 2022
Second Quarter 2023 Outlook
The table below summarizes the Company's expectations for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Item
Second Quarter 2023 Guidance
GAAP Equivalent
GAAP Second Quarter 2023 Guidance
Available Seat Miles (ASMs)
Up 10.5% to up 13.5%
Operating Revenue per ASM (RASM)
Down 8.5% to down 11.5%
CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items (a)
Flat to up 3%
Costs per ASM
Down 8.2% to down 10.2%
Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed
Up 16.5% to up 19.5%
Economic Fuel Price per Gallon (a)(b)
$2.62
Average fuel price per gallon, including taxes and delivery
Effective Tax Rate
21.0 %
Full Year 2023 Outlook
The table below summarizes the Company's updated expectations for the full year ending December 31, 2023 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Item
Prior Full Year 2023 Guidance
Full Year 2023 Guidance
Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed
Up 10.5% to up 13.5%
Up 12.5% to up 15.5%
Economic Fuel Price per Gallon (a)(b)
$2.92
$2.70
(a) See Table 3 and Table 4 for a reconciliation of CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items and economic fuel price per gallon to each of their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
(b) Fuel Price per Gallon estimates are based on the April 11, 2023 fuel forward curve.
Statistical information, as well as a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.
Table 1.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
% Change
(in thousands, except per share data)
Operating Revenue:
Passenger
$ 548,526
$ 404,029
35.8 %
Other
64,077
73,185
(12.4) %
Total
612,603
477,214
28.4 %
Operating Expenses:
Wages and benefits
241,933
203,099
19.1 %
Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery
197,625
150,982
30.9 %
Maintenance, materials and repairs
50,287
55,650
(9.6) %
Aircraft and passenger servicing
42,532
33,815
25.8 %
Depreciation and amortization
32,667
33,755
(3.2) %
Commissions and other selling
28,238
20,647
36.8 %
Aircraft rent
28,171
26,276
7.2 %
Other rentals and landing fees
38,720
34,611
11.9 %
Purchased services
35,072
30,687
14.3 %
Other
34,785
35,497
(2.0) %
Total
730,030
625,019
16.8 %
Operating Loss
(117,427)
(147,805)
(20.6) %
Nonoperating Income (Expense):
Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs
(22,880)
(25,037)
Interest income
16,465
4,434
Capitalized interest
1,458
1,052
Losses on fuel derivatives
(5,065)
—
Other components of net periodic benefit cost
(1,494)
1,286
Gains (losses) on investments, net
697
(12,364)
Gains on foreign debt
2,260
11,762
Other, net
155
374
Total
(8,404)
(18,493)
Loss Before Income Taxes
(125,831)
(166,298)
Income tax benefit
(27,574)
(33,020)
Net Loss
$ (98,257)
$ (133,278)
Net Loss Per Share
Basic
$ (1.91)
$ (2.60)
Diluted
$ (1.91)
$ (2.60)
Weighted Average Number of Common Stock Shares Outstanding:
Basic
51,507
51,288
Diluted
51,507
51,288
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)
March 31, 2023
(unaudited)
December 31, 2022
(in thousands, except shares)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 271,855
$ 229,122
Restricted cash
17,648
17,498
Short-term investments
1,111,082
1,147,193
Accounts receivable, net
99,880
113,862
Income taxes receivable
3,382
70,204
Spare parts and supplies, net
38,905
36,875
Prepaid expenses and other
83,021
63,553
Total
1,625,773
1,678,307
Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $1,167,795 and $1,135,262 as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
1,937,797
1,874,352
Other Assets:
Assets held-for-sale
5,024
14,019
Operating lease right-of-use assets
439,228
459,128
Long-term prepayments and other
106,136
100,317
Intangible assets, net
13,500
13,500
Total Assets
$ 4,127,458
$ 4,139,623
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 202,864
$ 196,009
Air traffic liability and current frequent flyer deferred revenue
746,467
590,796
Other accrued liabilities
186,911
182,036
Current maturities of long-term debt, less discount
46,176
47,836
Current maturities of finance lease obligations
24,819
25,789
Current maturities of operating leases
78,620
77,858
Total
1,285,857
1,120,324
Long-Term Debt
1,566,382
1,583,889
Other Liabilities and Deferred Credits:
Noncurrent finance lease obligations
69,895
75,221
Noncurrent operating leases
328,370
347,726
Accumulated pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations
141,508
135,775
Other liabilities and deferred credits
74,588
94,654
Noncurrent frequent flyer deferred revenue
325,407
318,369
Deferred tax liability, net
102,131
130,400
Total
1,041,899
1,102,145
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity:
Special preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, three shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 51,546,972 and 51,450,904 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
515
514
Capital in excess of par value
287,524
287,161
Accumulated income
42,499
140,756
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(97,218)
(95,166)
Total
233,320
333,265
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 4,127,458
$ 4,139,623
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
(in thousands)
Net cash provided by Operating Activities
$ 118,291
$ 22,154
Cash flows from Investing Activities:
Additions to property and equipment, including pre-delivery payments
(106,215)
(9,066)
Proceeds from the disposition of aircraft and aircraft related equipment
9,563
1,124
Purchases of investments
(96,806)
(263,161)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments
144,069
307,780
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(49,389)
36,677
Cash flows from Financing Activities:
Repayments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
(24,953)
(66,704)
Payment for taxes withheld for stock compensation
(1,066)
(1,490)
Net cash used in financing activities
(26,019)
(68,194)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
42,883
(9,363)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - Beginning of Period
246,620
507,828
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - End of Period
$ 289,503
$ 498,465
Table 2.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Statistical Data (unaudited)
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
% Change
(in thousands, except as otherwise indicated)
Scheduled Operations:
Revenue passengers flown
2,592
2,030
27.7 %
Revenue passenger miles (RPM)
3,844,061
2,974,352
29.2 %
Available seat miles (ASM)
4,914,619
4,242,483
15.8 %
Passenger revenue per RPM (Yield)
14.27 ¢
13.58 ¢
5.1 %
Passenger load factor (RPM/ASM)
78.2 %
70.1 %
8.1 pts.
Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM)
11.16 ¢
9.52 ¢
17.2 %
Total Operations:
Revenue passengers flown
2,593
2,036
27.4 %
Revenue passenger miles (RPM)
3,845,978
2,987,565
28.7 %
Available seat miles (ASM)
4,917,517
4,263,048
15.4 %
Operating revenue per ASM (RASM)
12.46 ¢
11.19 ¢
11.3 %
Operating cost per ASM (CASM)
14.85 ¢
14.66 ¢
1.3 %
CASM excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items (a)
11.04 ¢
11.07 ¢
(0.3) %
Aircraft fuel expense per ASM (b)
4.02 ¢
3.54 ¢
13.6 %
Revenue block hours operated
52,228
44,883
16.4 %
Gallons of jet fuel consumed
64,853
53,417
21.4 %
Average cost per gallon of jet fuel (actual) (b)
$3.05
$2.83
7.8 %
(a)
See Table 4 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to operating expenses excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items.
(b)
Includes applicable taxes and fees.
Table 3.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Economic Fuel Expense (unaudited)
The Company believes that economic fuel expense is a good measure of the effect of fuel prices on its business as it most closely approximates the net cash outflow associated with the purchase of fuel for its operations in a period. The Company defines economic fuel expense as GAAP fuel expense plus losses/(gains) realized through actual cash (receipts)/payments received from or paid to hedge counterparties for fuel hedge derivative contracts settled during the period.
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
% Change
(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts)
Aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and delivery
$ 197,625
$ 150,982
30.9 %
Realized losses on settlement of fuel derivative contracts
1,513
—
100.0 %
Economic fuel expense
$ 199,138
$ 150,982
31.9 %
Fuel gallons consumed
64,853
53,417
21.4 %
Economic fuel costs per gallon
$ 3.07
$ 2.83
8.5 %
Estimated three months ending June
Estimated full year ending December
(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts)
Aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and delivery
$ 173,176
-
$ 177,635
$ 717,814
-
$ 736,956
Realized losses on settlement of fuel derivative contracts
2,577
-
2,577
10,035
-
10,035
Economic fuel expense
175,753
-
180,212
727,849
-
746,991
Fuel gallons consumed
66,980
-
68,705
269,135
-
276,311
Economic fuel costs per gallon
2.62
-
2.62
2.70
-
2.70
Table 4.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (unaudited)
The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income (loss), adjusted operating expenses, adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (EPS), CASM, PRASM, RASM, Passenger Revenue per RPM, and Adjusted EBITDA. Pursuant to Regulation G, the Company has included the following reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. The adjustments are described below:
- CBA related expense.
- Contract termination amortization. In December 2022, the Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with one of its third-party service providers to early terminate its Amended and Restated Complete Fleet Services Agreement (Amended CFS) covering A330-200 aircraft. The Amended CFS was originally scheduled to run through December 2027, and will now terminate in April 2023. Upon execution of the MOU, the Company agreed to pay a total of $12.5 million in termination fees, which was recognized in fiscal year 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $24.1 million in deferred liabilities to be recognized into earnings over the remaining contract term as contra-maintenance materials and repairs expense. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company recognized approximately $18.1 million in amortization within Maintenance, materials and repairs in the Consolidated Statements of Operation.
- Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts. Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, and include the unrealized amounts of fuel derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.
- Gain on sale of commercial real estate. In February 2023, the Company entered into an agreement for the sale of its commercial real estate and recognized a gain on sale of $10.2 million, which was recorded in Other operating expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
- Interest income on federal tax refund. In March 2023, the Company received $4.7 million in interest income related to a refund received on the Company's income tax return. The interest income received was recorded in Interest income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
- Unrealized gain on foreign debt. Unrealized gain on foreign debt is based on fluctuation in exchange rates and the measurement of foreign-denominated debt to the Company's functional currency.
- Unrealized (gains) losses on non-designated foreign exchange positions. Changes in fair value of foreign currency derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, including the unrealized amounts of foreign currency derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.
- Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities. Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities is driven by changes in market prices and currency fluctuations, which is recorded in Other nonoperating expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
The Company believes that adjusting for the impact of the changes in fair value of equity securities and fuel derivative contracts, fluctuations in exchange rates on debt instruments denominated in foreign currency, and non-recurring expenses and income/gains (including CBA-related, contract termination amortization, interest income on tax refund, and gain on sale of commercial real estate), helps investors better analyze the Company's operational performance and compare its results to other airlines in the periods presented.
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
Total
Diluted Net Loss
Total
Diluted Net Loss
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net Loss, as reported
$ (98,257)
$ (1.91)
$ (133,278)
$ (2.60)
Adjusted for:
CBA related expense
17,727
0.35
2,104
0.04
Contract termination amortization
(18,114)
(0.35)
—
—
Gain on sale of commercial real estate
(10,179)
(0.20)
—
—
Interest income on federal tax refund
(4,672)
(0.09)
—
—
Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts
3,552
0.07
—
—
Unrealized gain on foreign debt
(2,488)
(0.05)
(11,582)
(0.23)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
(944)
(0.02)
11,474
0.23
Tax effect of adjustments
1,568
0.03
985
0.02
Adjusted net loss
$ (111,807)
$ (2.17)
$ (130,297)
$ (2.54)
Adjusted EBITDA
The Company believes that adjusting earnings for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-recurring operating expenses (such as changes in unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments) and one-time charges helps investors better analyze the Company's financial performance by allowing for company-to-company and period-over-period comparisons that are unaffected by company-specific or one-time occurrences.
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
(in thousands)
Net Loss
$ (98,257)
$ (133,278)
Income tax benefit
(27,574)
(33,020)
Depreciation and amortization
32,667
33,755
Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs
22,880
25,037
EBITDA, as reported
(70,284)
(107,506)
Adjusted for:
CBA related expense
17,727
2,104
Contract termination amortization
(18,114)
—
Gain on sale of commercial real estate
(10,179)
—
Interest income on tax refund
(4,672)
—
Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments
3,552
—
Unrealized gain on foreign debt
(2,488)
(11,582)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
(944)
11,474
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (85,402)
$ (105,510)
Operating Costs per Available Seat Mile (CASM)
The Company has separately listed in the table below its fuel costs per ASM and non-GAAP unit costs, excluding fuel and non-recurring items. These amounts are included in CASM, but for internal purposes the Company consistently uses cost metrics that exclude fuel and non-recurring items (if applicable) to measure and monitor its costs.
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
(in thousands, except CASM data)
GAAP Operating Expenses
$ 730,030
$ 625,019
Adjusted for:
CBA related expense
(17,727)
(2,104)
Contract termination amortization
18,114
—
Gain on sale of commercial real estate
10,179
—
Operating Expenses excluding non-recurring items
$ 740,596
$ 622,915
Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery
(197,625)
(150,982)
Operating Expenses excluding fuel and non-recurring items
$ 542,971
$ 471,933
Available Seat Miles
4,917,517
4,263,048
CASM - GAAP
14.85 ¢
14.66 ¢
Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery
(4.02)
(3.54)
CBA related expense
(0.36)
(0.05)
Contract termination amortization
0.37
—
Gain on sale of commercial real estate
0.20
—
CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items
11.04 ¢
11.07 ¢
Estimated three months ending June 30,
(in thousands, except CASM data)
GAAP operating expenses
$ 712,145
-
$ 748,116
Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery
(175,488)
-
(180,007)
Less: non recurring items
5,972
-
5,972
Adjusted operating expenses
$ 542,629
-
$ 574,081
Available seat miles
4,990,507
-
5,125,996
CASM - GAAP
14.27 ¢
-
14.59 ¢
Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery
(3.52)
-
(3.51)
Less: non recurring items
0.12
-
0.12
CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items
10.87 ¢
-
11.20 ¢
Pre-tax margin
The Company excludes changes in fair value of equity securities and fuel derivative contracts, fluctuations and exchange rates on debt instruments denominated in foreign currency, and non-recurring items from pre-tax margin for the same reasons as described above.
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
Pre-Tax Margin, as reported
(20.5) %
(34.8) %
CBA ratification bonus
2.9
0.4
Contract termination amortization
(3.0)
—
Gain on sale of commercial real estate
(1.7)
—
Interest income on tax refund
(0.8)
—
Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts
0.6
—
Unrealized gain on foreign debt
(0.4)
(2.4)
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
(0.1)
2.4
Adjusted Pre-Tax Margin
(23.0) %
(34.4) %
