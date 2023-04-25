BRG Announces Shawn Ashworth and Murali Gokki Have Joined Corporate Finance Practice as Co-Heads of Retail Performance Improvement Offering

BOSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRG today announced that Shawn Ashworth and Murali Gokki have joined the firm as managing directors within its Corporate Finance practice and will be co-heads of the Retail Performance Improvement (PI) team, further enhancing the firm's Strategic Performance Solutions (SPS) group.

With over 45 years of collective experience serving as trusted advisors to C-suite leaders, private equity sponsors and boards of directors of global retail and consumer products companies, Ashworth and Gokki bring unparalleled expertise to their roles. They have a proven track record of solving complex strategic and operational challenges that are critical for driving financial and organizational success. Further, their deep understanding of the unique dynamics and complexities of the retail and consumer sectors, combined with their strategic thinking and data-driven approach, position them as invaluable assets in helping BRG's clients achieve their business objectives.

Ashworth's expertise spans critical functions including merchandising, category management, consumer insights, planning, digital commerce, store operations and general and administrative (G&A) optimization. Gokki is highly regarded for his expertise in product-to-market, private label, global sourcing and supply chain, licensing partnerships and G&A optimization. In addition, they both have significant expertise advising both private equity and strategic buyers on M&A transactions and leading transformation projects post-acquisition to deliver value-creation opportunities on an accelerated timeline.

Ashworth's and Gokki's complementary experience with creating and developing full-service Retail PI teams, as well as their operational strategy expertise, lays a strong foundation for building a high-impact team within BRG's Corporate Finance practice.

BRG's Principal Executive Officer and President Tri MacDonald said, "BRG continues to invest in growth and hiring high-performing leaders who will advise our clients in solving their most complex challenges. Shawn and Murali are battle-tested, collaborative professionals who fit the mold of BRG's entrepreneurial spirit and will be key leaders to our continued growth targets."

"We are very excited to welcome both Murali and Shawn to BRG," said Bob Duffy, a managing director and co-head of BRG's Corporate Finance practice. "They will be an incredible addition to our Corporate Finance practice and provide a highly valuable and uniquely synergistic solution set to our existing service offerings."

Brian Murphy, leader of BRG's Strategic Performance Solutions team, added, "We are excited by the addition of these talented individuals to enhance our SPS service offering. They bring the requisite skills and energy to build out a world-class, full-service Retail PI team."

Ashworth graduated with a BS in industrial engineering from Purdue University. Gokki received an MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and an MS in textile technology management from North Carolina State University.

BRG Corporate Finance is a full-service financial advisory practice that provides multidisciplinary services to companies, boards of directors, lenders, investors, attorneys and other special committees. BRG Corporate Finance professionals have advised in some of the most complex corporate domestic and international matters.

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

