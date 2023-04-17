International Good Deeds Day 2023: 110 countries took part in thousands of projects dedicated to bettering society

Good Deeds Day continues to expand its circles of good across the world, as the peak event of year-round activities benefiting people and the planet.

Thousands of projects were held worldwide, involving millions of people. Shari Arison, who initiated Good Deeds Day, said, "We each have our own truth. This year on Good Deeds Day, let's all put the emphasis on thinking good, speaking good, and doing good. With selfless love and personal responsibility, it is possible to bridge and realize good."

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 16, 110 countries across the globe participated in International Good Deeds Day 2023, including U.S.A., Zambia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Zanzibar, Finland, Mexico, Congo, Armenia, Poland, Italy, UK, Uruguay, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Tanzania, and more. Enthusiasm around this international event of good increases every year, with millions of people joining in to volunteer and do something positive for others on Good Deeds Day, which was launched 17 years ago in Israel and has since crossed borders to become an internationally unifying day of good.

Volunteers in India bring together social entrepreneurs to create and carry out projects around Doing Good for Good Deeds Day. (PRNewsfoto/International Good Deeds Day) (PRNewswire)

The theme of this year's Good Deeds Day is "Think good, speak good, do good", with the goal of creating a critical mass of good deeds that brings about positive change, inviting every person to do a good deed, big or small, each as their heart desires.

Here are some of the events that took place on Good Deeds Day 2023 across the globe:

USA: GoodPop led the expansion of Good Deeds Day in the U.S. with local volunteer events in its hometown of Austin, Texas and mobilized other hero companies like Chobani, Quinn Foods, HEB, and La Colombe Coffee Roasters in 10+ cities who hosted activities and created momentum of doing good in their local communities. Nearly all 50 states participated.

Israel: In the country where Good Deeds Day first started 17 years ago, more two million people took part in this annual celebration that crosses all cultures, religions, and ages.

India: Across India there were 4 big events and dozens of volunteer projects across the country, including activities with social entrepreneurs across colleges.

Panama: Good Deeds Cultural Festival with 5,000 participants. Different NGOs joined sharing their work to the community, sponsoring companies, and general public. Art, Music and Drama performances took place on stage.

Ukraine: Admits the ongoing war, there were volunteering actions in 22 cities, totaling 1,500 volunteers and 3,500 participants. Many of the projects united around a single "Children are our future! Therefore, these projects focused on helping and supporting children at risk, refugees and children with disabilities.

Cambodia: Activities held in 4 cities/provinces, 4 events such as World Fishes Independent Day (releasing 16 million Fishes or Green Country - planting 16 million trees). 10,000+ people took part, including the Governor of the Environment, Secretary of State from ministries, companies, representatives, NGOs, youth and volunteers.

Italy: The tradition continued in Rome where 40,000 marathon runners took part in Good Deeds Day at the end of the race at a big festival, along with 300 cleaning and care initiatives in public places across Rome.

Madagascar: In their 1st year participating, they mobilized all 23 regions to make Good Deeds Day a national event with thousands taking part!

