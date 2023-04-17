EAST WEST MANUFACTURING ACQUIRES EASTPRINT INCORPORATED

Delivers to East West Differentiated Capabilities in Printed Electronics and

Human Machine Interface Technologies

ATLANTA and NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- East West Manufacturing, LLC, ("East West" or "the Company") an integrated design, engineering, manufacturing, and distribution services partner for original equipment manufacturers and distributors throughout North America and Europe, today announced that it has acquired Eastprint Incorporated ("Eastprint"), a printed electronics solutions provider. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Eastprint delivers to East West differentiated capabilities in printed electronics and human machine interface (HMI) technologies, with applications across membrane switches, printed electronics, in-mold electronics, biosensors, and wearables. In addition, East West will benefit from Eastprint's strong customer relationships in highly attractive end markets, especially medical products, and expand its footprint in Massachusetts and Mexico.

Scott Ellyson, CEO and Co-Founder of East West, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Tom Bianchi and the talented Eastprint team to East West and extend our end-to-end capabilities. As a pioneer in the printed electronics, Eastprint will enable us to enter the highly attractive screen printed electronics and human machine interface space in a meaningful way, putting us in a strong position to accelerate growth. We look forward to supporting our customers with an even broader set of capabilities, from product inception to full-scale production on a global basis."

Tom Bianchi, Vice President and Managing Partner of Eastprint, said, "By joining forces with East West, our team will be well positioned for future growth and to drive innovation. We are excited to bring a more differentiated and comprehensive set of printed electronics and HMI technologies solutions to customers around the world."

Based in North Andover, Massachusetts and founded by the Bianchi family, Eastprint has been designing and manufacturing membrane switches since 1978. Today, its capabilities extend to HMI technologies, including membrane switches, silicone rubber keypads, IML/IMD overlays, and touchscreens, as well as other printed electronics categories, such as screen printed electrodes and capacitive touch films. Eastprint also offers its customers solutions in wearable technology, such as smart clothing and e-textiles, and medical and healthcare devices.

East West provides a comprehensive and integrated set of product realization capabilities to a leading and high-growth customer base. With U.S. operations in Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Texas, and international operations in Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico, Vietnam, China, and India, East West uses a global design team, transparent supply chain, on-site quality control, and flexible logistics systems to provide its customers with superior products and competitive cost advantages.

East West addresses the full spectrum of needs of SMB and enterprise customers in high-growth end markets such as automation and robotics, industrial technology, fitness and medical devices, and smart devices and IoT. Its key capabilities include:

Product Design and Engineering, including initial product design, advanced product engineering, and ongoing engineering services

Manufacturing, including outsourced product and component manufacturing and assembly on behalf of OEMs

Supply Chain Management, including third-party logistics solutions, such as inventory management, reverse logistics, and order fulfillment.

About East West Manufacturing, LLC

Founded in 2001, East West offers its customers a differentiated breadth of onshore, nearshore, and offshore design, engineering, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities to serve the full spectrum of customer needs ranging from new product design to full scale production and distribution.

